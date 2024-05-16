IBM VTAM for VM/ESA V4.2.0 allows you to seamlessly connect the Advanced Peer-to-Peer Networking® (APPN) and Systems Network Architecture (SNA) areas of your networks. The APPN enhancements in VTAM for VM/ESA V4.2.0 allow current VTAM customers to extend APPN networking into their enterprise, while also supporting existing subarea networking. Choose from three functional levels that offer VTAM with beneficial cost-to-value ratios.

z/VSE 6.2 is the last z/VSE release in service. z/VSE 6.2 End-of-Service effective date is September 30, 2023, and that End-of-Service date also applies to VTAM for VSE/ESA V4.2.0. For more details, see z/VSE 6.2 End-of-Service Information.