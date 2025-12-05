Secure access to IBM Cloud VPC
IBM Cloud® VPN for VPC lets you set up encrypted IPsec tunnels between your IBM Cloud VPC and customer’s remote locations such as on-prem or other cloud environments. There are 2 supported flavors of site-to-site VPN. Policy-based VPN that uses static routes for fixed traffic flows and route-based VPN with BGP for more dynamic and scalable routing.
Client VPN provides secure remote access for individual users to IBM Cloud VPC resources by using standard OpenVPN clients, without exposing public endpoints.
Establish secure, high-throughput connections between IBM Cloud VPC and external networks by using IPSec-based tunnels.
Supports both site-to-site and client-to-site VPNs, enabling secure access for global offices and remote users through trusted protocols.
Meet regulatory standards with strong encryption, authentication and access controls—protecting sensitive data across your cloud footprint.
Enjoy a hassle-free, high-availability VPN service with integrated monitoring and compatibility with IBM Cloud IAM and Secrets Manager.
