IBM Cloud VPN for VPC

Secure access to IBM Cloud VPC

An illustration of a data flow between a laptop, cloud and database through a security shield.

Enable secure connectivity to VPC through VPN

IBM Cloud® VPN for VPC lets you set up encrypted IPsec tunnels between your IBM Cloud VPC and customer’s remote locations such as on-prem or other cloud environments. There are 2 supported flavors of site-to-site VPN. Policy-based VPN that uses static routes for fixed traffic flows and route-based VPN with BGP for more dynamic and scalable routing. 

Client VPN provides secure remote access for individual users to IBM Cloud VPC resources by using standard OpenVPN clients, without exposing public endpoints.

Connect more, pay less

Get USD 1,000 in credits to use toward any of your new IBM VPC resources—including all network and storage components.

Audience

Woman in front of multiple monitors

Cloud developer

“I need secure, flexible access to IBM services—on-prem or in the cloud. Control and data protection within IBM Cloud’s private network are nonnegotiable.”

 
Man in front of a server room

Network security architect

“My role demands secure, scalable connectivity across hybrid environments. I need encrypted tunnels, fine-grained access controls and a resilient, compliant solution that’s easy to manage.”

Benefits

Connectivity illustration
Accelerate hybrid integration

Quickly unify your cloud and on-prem environments to streamline operations and reduce setup complexity.

 
Colleagues working together
Secure access for remote teams

Enable your team to work securely from anywhere with trusted VPN technology that protects access to cloud resources.
Secure network
Secure traffic routing

Establishes secure, encrypted VPN tunnels between your on-premises network and IBM Cloud VPC, ensuring data confidentiality and integrity during transit.
Access control illustration
Granular access control

You control who can access what in your cloud setup, protecting sensitive areas and limiting unnecessary access.
Monitoring illustration
Fully managed and always on

IBM Cloud handles setup, monitoring and uptime, giving you a reliable service without the need to manage it yourself.
Features

Encrypted tunnel architecture

Establish secure, high-throughput connections between IBM Cloud VPC and external networks by using IPSec-based tunnels.
Flexible access for teams

Supports both site-to-site and client-to-site VPNs, enabling secure access for global offices and remote users through trusted protocols.
Built for security and compliance

Meet regulatory standards with strong encryption, authentication and access controls—protecting sensitive data across your cloud footprint.
Fully managed experience

Enjoy a hassle-free, high-availability VPN service with integrated monitoring and compatibility with IBM Cloud IAM and Secrets Manager.

Use cases

Employees working in the office
Site-to-site VPN

Office-to-cloud connection: Connect your company’s physical offices to cloud systems for seamless data sharing and collaboration across different setups. It’s a reliable, secure solution that scales with your business.

Global team connectivity: Teams across countries can securely and consistently access cloud resources, ensuring a unified experience for everyone. It simplifies global operations and keeps your business seamlessly connected.
Man in front of a desktop
Client-to-site VPN

Remote team access: Team members working remotely or from different cities can securely access company dashboards, files and internal systems without being in the office. It ensures smooth collaboration while keeping sensitive data protected.

Developer access to workspaces: Freelancers and remote developers can securely log in to their coding environments with limited access—they can access the tools they need. This approach supports agile, distributed teams while keeping the broader system protected.
Resources

What is VPC?

Explore what a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is and how it can help your business?

 What is VPN for VPC?

Ready to take your cloud security to the next level? Explore VPN for VPC and enable encrypted connections with ease.

 Explore VPN for VPC documentation

Learn how VPN for VPC enables secure, private networking in the cloud. Discover when to use it, how it works and how it compares to other models like public subnets or on-premises networks.

 Introducing VPN resources for secure connectivity

Access guides, FAQs and expert tips to help you set up encrypted links between your cloud and remote networks.
