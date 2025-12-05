IBM Cloud® VPN for VPC lets you set up encrypted IPsec tunnels between your IBM Cloud VPC and customer’s remote locations such as on-prem or other cloud environments. There are 2 supported flavors of site-to-site VPN. Policy-based VPN that uses static routes for fixed traffic flows and route-based VPN with BGP for more dynamic and scalable routing.

Client VPN provides secure remote access for individual users to IBM Cloud VPC resources by using standard OpenVPN clients, without exposing public endpoints.