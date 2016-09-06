IBM Video Streaming

A scalable, Cloud-based virtual conference platform that is an end-to-end solution for live or on-demand content to external audiences. This allows automatic captioning on video content through speech recognition. Transcripts can be downloaded as a webvtt caption file. This can support subtitles use cases, as it can be converted to different caption subtitle file formats, like to an SRT file or even plain text file (txt). Content can be viewed from included channel pages, embeds or from social media playback with Twitter. Although automated transcription is only available in English, captions for different languages like Spanish or Japanese can be manually uploaded. Request a demo to learn more about the closed caption software capabilities built into the solution.

