Agentic AI identity management

Secure agent identity, delegation, governance and access with real-time enforcement and audit-ready accountability
 

Autonomous agents introduce new risks

Autonomous agents create identity, access and audit risks that legacy Identity and Access Management (IAM) cannot control.

 

AI agents don’t behave like traditional apps. They self‑direct across APIs, data and tools, often acting on behalf of users.

 

Without unique agent identity, governed delegation and real‑time enforcement, privilege sprawl accelerates, audit trails break and risk compounds across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Agent identity and onboarding

Register every agent with a unique, verifiable identity to eliminate shared keys and enable traceable governance from day one.

 Delegation and authorization control

Tie agent actions to user intent with governed delegation, scoped tokens and approvals—providing clear proof of who authorized what.

 Real-time enforcement at point of use

Enforce policy on every API and tool call with continuous authorization—closing the last-mile gap where agent risk occurs.

 Audit-ready governance and proof

Get end-to-end accountability with signed audit trails, instant revocation and compliance evidence that stands up to scrutiny.
