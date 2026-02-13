Agentic AI identity management

Secure agent identity, delegation, governance and access with real-time enforcement and audit-ready accountability
Register every agent with a unique, verifiable identity to eliminate shared keys and enable traceable governance from day one.
Tie agent actions to user intent with governed delegation, scoped tokens and approvals—providing clear proof of who authorized what.
Enforce policy on every API and tool call with continuous authorization—closing the last-mile gap where agent risk occurs.
Get end-to-end accountability with signed audit trails, instant revocation and compliance evidence that stands up to scrutiny.