Use this IBM Verify resource unit calculator to estimate cost sizing for a population of individuals that need to securely access applications and resources. Individuals can be employees, contractors, consumers, citizens, students or faculty. While IBM’s IDaaS platform supports both workforce and consumer use cases, this calculator is designed to price out IBM Verify SaaS for workforce use cases, such as employees. Workforce individuals typically log in every month, multiple times a month. The resource unit calculation considers login frequency for typical workforce populations. For other consumer use cases, please reach out to a sales representative for a more specific pricing estimate.