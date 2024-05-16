Home Middleware TXSeries for Multiplatforms TXSeries for Multiplatforms
Distributed transaction processing middleware that supports C, C++, COBOL, Java and PL/I applications in data centers
IBM® TXSeries® for Multiplatforms is distributed transaction processing middleware that supports C/C++, COBOL, Java® and PL/I applications in data centers. It is designed to provide a scalable and highly available platform to develop, deploy and host mission-critical applications, and can integrate into a mixed-language, hybrid cloud solution.

IBM TXSeries for Multiplatforms offers benefits for businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and cost-effective transaction processing:

  • Scalability: Scales easily to handle increasing transaction volumes, making it suitable for both small and large enterprises.
  • High availability and reliability: Ensures reliable transaction processing with minimal downtime, maintaining critical business operations.
  • Security: Provides robust security features, including authentication, authorization, and encryption, to protect sensitive transaction data.
  • Seamless integration: Integrates smoothly with IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS, allowing businesses to extend applications to open platforms while leveraging existing mainframe investments.
What's new

Updates on new and changed functionality
Features
Distributed transaction management capabilities

Create and maintain applications on a robust, scalable, and secure platform for business applications with two-phase commit support for XA-compliant databases and resource managers across TXSeries® systems. Support for Linux® on x86, AIX® architecture is built into the platform.

 Support for Linux on x86 architecture
64-bit environment capability

Enables CICS® application developers to use the CICS APIs and all compiler capabilities in a 64-bit environment to deploy the required business applications.

 CICS application development
Improved productivity

Leverage workload management, availability and performance features that increase efficiency and support business growth. TXSeries for Multiplatforms provides horizontal and vertical scalability and flexibility when making routing decisions. It offers simplified configuration, statistics, and improved health monitoring. TXSeries for Multiplatforms includes IBM WebSphere® Liberty profile as a backbone for web-based infrastructure for improved scalability.

 Working with CICS workload management
Manage and monitor to streamline administrative actions

Leverage near real-time monitoring capability using IBM Tivoli® Monitoring infrastructure to monitor entire TXSeries deployments from a single Tivoli Enterprise Portal. This simplifies administration on UNIX® platforms by allowing non-root users to perform TXSeries administrative tasks. The administration console is web-based for ease of administration, configuration and monitoring.

 Monitoring TXSeries using IBM Tivoli Monitoring
Interoperability with CICS and non-CICS systems

Take advantage of external access protocols, like ECI and EPI, that are enabled by IBM CICS® Transaction Gateway (CICS TG). TXSeries for Multiplatforms integrates across clients and other CICS regions using TCP/IP protocol and provides support for both IPv4 and IPv6, allowing TXSeries to interoperate with clients and other CICS systems over IPv4 and IPv6-enabled networks.

 Internet Protocol interconnectivity security
Extensive diagnostic support

You can detect suspected hangs and automatically collect documents with built-in serviceability capabilities for problem determination and remediation. Monitor and collect the CICS IPC and SARPCD artifacts to monitor memory usage and plan system resources. Support for CACQ transaction and related APIs help you acquire, check and release the status of IPIC connections. and the diagnostic information collection utility extends to all TXSeries supported platforms.
Resources TXSeries for Multiplatforms 10.1 on Linux

Learn more about RESTful API and enhanced enterprise integration with TXSeries for Multiplatforms on Linux.

 Preparing TXSeries systems for high availability on AIX

This document explores the IBM PowerHA and TXSeries for Multiplatforms Workload Manager as a high availability solution applicable to TXSerieson AIX.

 TXSeries for Multiplatforms V9.1 on AIX

Learn more about RESTful API and enhanced enterprise integration with TXSeries for Multiplatforms on AIX.
Related products CICS Transaction Gateway

Connect to CICS assets from a range of clients—including mobile.

 IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS

A powerful mixed language application server on IBM Z.

 IBM Cloud Private

All the benefits of the public cloud for use behind your firewall.
