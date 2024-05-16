IBM® TXSeries® for Multiplatforms is distributed transaction processing middleware that supports C/C++, COBOL, Java® and PL/I applications in data centers. It is designed to provide a scalable and highly available platform to develop, deploy and host mission-critical applications, and can integrate into a mixed-language, hybrid cloud solution.
IBM TXSeries for Multiplatforms offers benefits for businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and cost-effective transaction processing:
Updates on new and changed functionality
Create and maintain applications on a robust, scalable, and secure platform for business applications with two-phase commit support for XA-compliant databases and resource managers across TXSeries® systems. Support for Linux® on x86, AIX® architecture is built into the platform.
Enables CICS® application developers to use the CICS APIs and all compiler capabilities in a 64-bit environment to deploy the required business applications.
Leverage workload management, availability and performance features that increase efficiency and support business growth. TXSeries for Multiplatforms provides horizontal and vertical scalability and flexibility when making routing decisions. It offers simplified configuration, statistics, and improved health monitoring. TXSeries for Multiplatforms includes IBM WebSphere® Liberty profile as a backbone for web-based infrastructure for improved scalability.
Leverage near real-time monitoring capability using IBM Tivoli® Monitoring infrastructure to monitor entire TXSeries deployments from a single Tivoli Enterprise Portal. This simplifies administration on UNIX® platforms by allowing non-root users to perform TXSeries administrative tasks. The administration console is web-based for ease of administration, configuration and monitoring.
Take advantage of external access protocols, like ECI and EPI, that are enabled by IBM CICS® Transaction Gateway (CICS TG). TXSeries for Multiplatforms integrates across clients and other CICS regions using TCP/IP protocol and provides support for both IPv4 and IPv6, allowing TXSeries to interoperate with clients and other CICS systems over IPv4 and IPv6-enabled networks.
You can detect suspected hangs and automatically collect documents with built-in serviceability capabilities for problem determination and remediation. Monitor and collect the CICS IPC and SARPCD artifacts to monitor memory usage and plan system resources. Support for CACQ transaction and related APIs help you acquire, check and release the status of IPIC connections. and the diagnostic information collection utility extends to all TXSeries supported platforms.
Learn more about RESTful API and enhanced enterprise integration with TXSeries for Multiplatforms on Linux.
This document explores the IBM PowerHA and TXSeries for Multiplatforms Workload Manager as a high availability solution applicable to TXSerieson AIX.
Learn more about RESTful API and enhanced enterprise integration with TXSeries for Multiplatforms on AIX.