Upgrading IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL with Minimal Downtime

IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL offers two direct ways to perform a major version upgrade:

Provision a read replica and choose to perform an upgrade when promoting it.

Back up the database and restore it into a new instance (optionally performing a point-in-time restore).

Unfortunately, both processes involve a period of time during which writes to the database must be suspended to prevent data from being lost following the upgrade.

When upgrading from IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL versions 10+, a new process is available via PostgreSQL logical replication that allows continued writes to the database during and after the upgrade, requiring only a momentary interruption while application(s) are reconfigured to write to the upgraded database instance. This post walks through how to execute the process and discusses some of the caveats and limitations associated with it.

Note: We recommend testing the procedure described below in a non-production environment first to get familiar with it and identify any issues that may occur before attempting the upgrade against any production database instances.