Keep your users logged in: Enable session renewal for IBM Cloud ALB OAuth Proxy Add-On

In order to understand refresh tokens, we should get familiar with access tokens. Access tokens are required to access the backend resources themselves. These are issued by an authentication server and stored on the client side. The client then uses this token when they need to reach protected resources. Access tokens have an expiration time, and after they expire, the token is considered invalid, and access will be refused to the bearer of the token.

In contrast, refresh tokens cannot be used to authenticate backend services to access protected resources; instead, they can be used to issue access tokens without requiring the user to sign in interactively.

When enabled, users receive a refresh token after successful logins, and access tokens will be automatically renewed for them using their refresh token whenever they need it. Refresh tokens are automatically saved in cookies along with the access tokens, allowing users to stay signed in as long as the refresh token is valid.

IBM Cloud App ID can issue access and refresh tokens, but OAuth2-Proxy does not rely on these by default. If the authentication succeeds, OAuth2-Proxy creates a session cookie that is valid for a fixed period of time. As long as the cookie is valid, the user can access protected resources. However, once the cookie expires, the user will need to sign-in again.

With the recent changes introduced in ALB OAuth Proxy, it is now possible to configure OAuth2-Proxy to rely on the access and refresh tokens. Users with valid access tokens will be able to access protected resources, and OAuth2-Proxy will be able to renew access tokens on-demand as long as the refresh token is valid. Users will need to reauthenticate only when their refresh token expires (or the cookie containing the refresh token is removed from their browser).

Using refresh tokens (with short-lived access tokens) is generally more secure. Unlike long-living access tokens, which are validated by the backend application directly, these refresh tokens are controlled and validated by App ID. This allows revocation of refresh tokens when a user logs out, gets deleted or their permission is revoked in some other ways.