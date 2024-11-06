Introducing cross-region replication for IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC

Replication is the process of duplicating data across multiple storage locations to ensure data availability, fault tolerance and reliability. This replication process involves creating and maintaining an identical copy of your file share in a different availability zone (AZ) within a multi-zone region (MZR), allowing for data access in the event of an AZ failure. The key objectives include improving data durability, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall system resilience.

Cross-region replication involves duplicating your data to a different MZR; this redundancy ensures that even if a region experiences downtime or a catastrophic event, your data remains accessible from another region. Cross-region replication serves as a robust disaster recovery (DR) strategy. In the event of a natural disaster, outage or any other unforeseen circumstance, your data remains intact and accessible.

When the initial replication is complete, any changes that are made on the source share are automatically replicated to the replica share on the target region in frequent intervals, asynchronously. The time between each replication event (recovery point objective, or RPO) on the replica share can be as low as one hour. The replica share on the target region is always available and you can fail over within the recovery time objective (RTO) of a minute or less. RTO ensures that your workloads that depend on the replica can use it quickly on a different region upon a disaster.

Cross-region replication plays a pivotal role in both disaster recovery and geo-migration strategies. In the event of an unforeseen disruption rendering the primary region inaccessible, cross-region replication facilitates a seamless failover to another region by utilizing a replica. This unplanned failover becomes imperative for maintaining business continuity during critical times.

Conversely, in the context of strategic geo migration, cross-region replication plays a crucial role in executing a planned relocation of your data to a different region. Businesses can achieve a seamless transfer with minimal downtime by creating a replica in the target region. This proactive approach ensures minimal disruption to ongoing operations, allowing for a systematic migration of the database.