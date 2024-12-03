Getting started with watsonx Assistant Part IV: preview, draft, publish, live

Congratulations! Your first assistant made it into the world, and it can successfully guide your end users through a complete action. It’s now on the path to becoming the dynamic solution you envisioned when you first started the planning process.

In our post on planning your assistant, we encouraged you to take a walk-run-fly approach. Your assistant is like a toddler that’s just beginning to walk. It needs experience and guidance to learn how to run and, eventually, how to fly.

Now that you’ve built your first action, the focus will shift to managing your assistant’s lifecycle, which will consist of deploying and improving your assistant’s content.

Ensuring the long-term health of your assistant requires analysis, iteration, and reiteration. To empower you to achieve this flow, we’ve designed watsonx Assistant with two separate environments:

Draft , where you can continuously preview and edit your content

, where you can continuously preview and edit your content Live, which contains the version of your content end users see when interacting with your assistant

You’ve already gotten a taste of how these environments interact while building your first assistant. Now, you’ll manage your assistant by continuously building, deploying, and improving new versions. The navigation panel is organized along those lines:

