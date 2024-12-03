Getting started with watsonx Assistant Part III: Test and deploy

You have the option to view analytics from a fixed date range (just open the dropdown menu and select a range) or to view a custom range based on specific dates.

The centerpiece of the Analyze page is the Completion and Recognition tables. The data in these tables show you how often your assistant can successfully guide users through the end of an action, and how often it recognizes user requests. Beneath the tables, you’ll see lists of most frequent actions, least frequent actions, and least completed actions.

The Conversations section lets you view actual interactions between end users and the assistant. You won’t need to guess what’s working and what isn’t, because you’ll have data tracking built into your assistant’s payload, plus real-world examples of interactions between your assistant and its users.

Once you’ve taken the tour of the analytics and you’re ready to make use of it, take a moment to congratulate yourself: you’ve reached “the end of the beginning” and have an assistant that’s ready to meet your customers!

Deploy your assistant

There are two short steps left before your customers can chat with your assistant on your website:

1. Publish your latest content and assign it to the live environment

Return to the Publish page by clicking the rocket icon on the side menu, or by clicking Publish your latest content to the live environment in the Task Tracker. You’ll see a list of all the edits you’ve made since publishing V1 in the table. Click the blue Publish button to publish V2 of your content.

Note: We cover publishing, the two-environment structure, and lifecycle management in more depth in Getting Started Part IV.

To assign V2 to the live environment, go to your Environments page, click Assign a version, then select V2 in the modal.