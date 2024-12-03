Getting started with watsonx Assistant part II: refine your assistant

Before we go into all the ways to refine your first assistant, take a moment to congratulate yourself! You did it, and you finished in record time. Who would have thought that a virtual assistant capable of helping customers pay their bills or reach a live agent could be launched in under 30 minutes?

In Part I, we created the action “I want to pay my cable bill,” plus you learned how to preview and share your first assistant so that you can immediately get your team experimenting with it AND contributing to its success.

So, now that your rocket is off and the smoke has cleared the launch site, let’s take a closer look at the payload your assistant is carrying right from the start.

On your assistant’s homepage, we take you directly from the launch pad to mission control. Your introductory journey was aimed at learning the basics. This homepage contains all the features you’ll need to grow and strengthen your assistant over its lifecycle.

Today we’ll focus on the most important starting tasks outlined in the Task Tracker:

Step 1: Enhancing your assistant