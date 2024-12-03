Getting started with watsonx Assistant part I: the build guide

What is a step?

A step is just a back-and-forth interaction between your assistant and your customer.

Simply put, steps represent the clarification questions, final answers, or human agent handoff points in the action.

Everything else that the step needs to function like the flow logic, response options, or storage of the user’s response is contained within the structure of the action itself. You no longer need to create separate entities and intents as part of a dialog skill!

In the example above, the assistant asks clarification questions before handing the conversation over to an agent (with the account number as context) to pay a cable bill, or guides the user to the online billing portal for internet or phone bills.

Pro tip: If you’re an existing watsonx Assistant customer, we have a convenient way for you to use dialog and actions together in the product experience by downloading and migrating your dialog skills! You can do this gradually over time to gain the advantages of important new features in actions while maintaining the work you’ve built into your classic assistant.

2. Create your first assistant (5 min)

When you first launch the experience, you’ll be prompted to create your first assistant: