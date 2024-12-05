IBM Storage Defender is a purpose-built end-to-end data resilience solution designed to help businesses rapidly restart essential operations in the event of a cyberattack or other unforeseen events. It simplifies and orchestrates business recovery processes by providing a comprehensive view of data resilience and recoverability across primary and auxiliary storage in a single interface.

IBM Storage Defender deploys AI-powered sensors to quickly detect threats and anomalies. Signals from all available sensors are aggregated by IBM Storage Defender, whether they come from hardware (IBM FlashSystem FlashCore Modules) or software (file system or backup-based detection).

IBM Storage FlashSystem with FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) can identify threats in real-time by building into the hardware, collect and analyze stats for every single read and write operation without any performance impact. IBM Storage Defender and IBM Storage FlashSystem can seamlessly work together to produce a multilayered strategy that can drastically reduce the time needed to detect a ransomware attack.

As shown in the following diagram, the FlashCore Module reports potential threat activity to IBM Storage Insights Pro, which analyzes the data and alerts IBM Storage Defender about suspicious behaviors coming from the managed IBM Storage FlashSystem arrays. With the information received, IBM Storage Defender proactively opens a case. All open cases are presented in a comprehensive “Open case” screen, which provides detailed information about the type of anomaly, time and date of the event, affected virtual machines and impacted storage resources. To streamline data recovery, IBM Storage Defender provides recommended actions and built-in automation to further accelerate the return of vital operations to their normal state.