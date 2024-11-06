Enhancing observability with chaos engineering: Steadybit integration with Instana

1. Set up Steadybit’s Instana extension:

Begin by configuring (link resides outside ibm.com) Steadybit to communicate with your Instana instance. For that, you simply install Steadybit’s Instana extension next to your Steadybit agent and provide Instana’s base address and authentication details ( see https://github.com/steadybit/extension-instana ) (link resides outside ibm.com).

2. Identify critical scenario:

Use Steadybit to simulate various failure scenarios such as network outages, service failures and latency spikes. Monitor the impact of these scenarios in real-time using Instana. To start as easy as possible, Steadybit provides a ready-to-be-executed Experiment in their Reliability Hub (link resides outside ibm.com). This experiment is also explained in this video here (link resides outside ibm.com).

3. Automated Testing and Monitoring:

Integrate Steadybit into your CI/CD pipeline to automate resilience testing. This ensures that every code change is subjected to a battery of resilience tests before reaching production. To achieve this, you can use Steadybit’s API to run an experiment (link resides outside ibm.com), a GitHub action (link resides outside ibm.com) or CLI (link resides outside ibm.com), depending on what fits your context the best. Check out Steadybit’s blog post “Boost your GitOps practices by integrating Chaos Engineering with Steadybit” (link resides outside ibm.com) to learn more.

4. Incident Response Planning:

Utilize the insights gained from both Steadybit and Instana to refine incident response plans. Having a well-defined strategy based on real-world scenarios improves the team’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

The integration of Steadybit with Instana presents a powerful synergy for organizations seeking to elevate their observability and resilience practices. By combining proactive resilience testing with real-time performance monitoring, teams can create more robust, reliable, and optimized applications. This integration ultimately contributes to enhanced user experiences, reduced downtime, and increased overall operational efficiency.

