Home Supply chain Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Food Safety
Guarantee food safety and quality management with purpose-built modules designed to help organizations comply with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 regulations
Start the free 30-day trial Read the quick reference guide
Graphic illustration representing food safety with the IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite
Manage food safety and quality

If you manage food safety or quality assurance for your organization, you need to understand how your company can meet the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulatory requirements that are part of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This includes traceability recordkeeping requirements, as well as responding to FDA requests within 24 hours with the required data in the designated format.

Using capabilities like continuous data quality monitoring and one-click reporting, you can quickly respond to FDA requests with high-quality traceability data, conduct targeted product recalls to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and effectively manage food quality and safety.

Explore food safety in digital traceability

What you can do

Seamless data exchange Record data more securely through a variety of methods with in-product guides to walk users through the onboarding process.
Data quality monitoring Continuously monitor your data to ensure compliance using IBM data quality work queues which automatically identify any potential issues and provide guidance on how to resolve them.
Reverse lot tracing Quickly conduct reverse lot-level traces back to the origin to understand the source of contamination, as well as identify the location of any other lots impacted by the contaminated food product.
One-click FDA reporting Meet the FDA requirement to provide an electronic sortable spreadsheet with traceability information within 24 hours of their request with the click of a button.
Benefits Stay compliant with FSMA

Generate automatically configured, categorized lists of FDA-required food traceability records and respond to FSMA regulatory requests within 24 hours, with one-click reporting.

 Ensure food safety and quality

Conduct targeted product recalls to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and enable more effective quality management by capturing and acting on insights like dwell-time and shelf-life risk.
Case studies Antonello Produce

Antonello Produce uses IBM Food Trust® to simplify product traceability from seed to store shelf.

 Pietro Coricelli

Pietro Coricelli optimizes food quality, sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency with IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite.
Take the next steps

Deploy faster with help from IBM® Business Partners. Access their expertise with our technologies to implement, customize, integrate and more, or book a consultation with an expert to find out how your organization can benefit from the Supply Chain Intelligence Suite.

 Explore the IBM Partner Showcase