If you manage food safety or quality assurance for your organization, you need to understand how your company can meet the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulatory requirements that are part of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This includes traceability recordkeeping requirements, as well as responding to FDA requests within 24 hours with the required data in the designated format.

Using capabilities like continuous data quality monitoring and one-click reporting, you can quickly respond to FDA requests with high-quality traceability data, conduct targeted product recalls to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and effectively manage food quality and safety.