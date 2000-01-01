Home

 Analyze data with ease, forecast trends accurately, and drive key outcomes using IBM SPSS Statistics
Derive strategic actions from your data insights, starting at just USD 99* per month
Unlock more than 150 statistical procedures
Act on insights, decide with purpose Enhance data analysis with an intuitive interface and sophisticated statistical tools, accessible to users of all skill levels. Use powerful data management, trend forecasting and automated procedures to accelerate analysis and deliver actionable insights for strategic decisions. Learn more about User Experience
Visualize clearly, report smartly Streamline your data reporting and communicate outcomes effectively with engaging visualizations, including bar charts, line graphs, heat maps and box plots. Transform complex data into clear insights that foster collaboration and support data-driven actions. Learn more about Data Visualization
Predict trends with precision, plan with confidence Forecast trends and predict future scenarios with precision to uncover emerging needs and enhance strategic planning. Use insight-based forecasting to optimize resource allocation, identify growth opportunities and refine your operational tactics. Learn more about Regression Learn more about Forecasting

Free Trial Enjoy full SPSS Statistics capabilities including all add-ons. All trial registrants are restricted to one free trial per computer per year.
  • Desktop edition for Windows and Mac
  • 30-day trial period begins immediately after registration
  • Contains all features including add-ons
  • Requires internet connectivity and IBMid to log in
  • Analyze and store data on your computer, not in the cloud
  • Technical support not included
Subscription Take advantage of flexible payment plans, monthly or annually. Extend the Base Edition with 3 optional add-ons. Not intended for individual student/faculty use.
Starting at
$99.00 USD
per authorized user per month*
  • Desktop edition for Windows and Mac
  • Pay monthly or annually
  • Includes Base Edition; 3 optional add-ons are available for purchase
  • Requires internet connectivity and IBMid to log in; no license authorization code required
  • Analyze and store data on your computer, not in the cloud
  • Includes technical support
Perpetual and Term Licenses Choose between Base, Standard, Professional and Premium packages plus options to customize your configuration. Not intended for individual student/faculty use.
  • Desktop edition for Windows and Mac, and server options also available
  • Perpetual or term licenses
  • Purchase one license per user or one license for a pool of users
  • Requires license authorization code for deployment
  • Analyze and store data on your computer, not in the cloud
  • Includes technical support
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

SPSS Statistics provides a comprehensive set of well tested data management, statistical and graphical procedures in an easy-to-use package. Its extensive Python and R APIs let users tap open source resources and integrate them seamlessly into SPSS.

Jon K. Peck

IBM Champion 2024

