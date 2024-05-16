Home Compute and servers Spectrum MPI IBM Spectrum MPI
Accelerating high-performance application parallelization
What IBM Spectrum MPI can do for your business

IBM® Spectrum MPI is a high-performance, production-quality implementation of Message Passing Interface (MPI). It accelerates application performance in distributed computing environments. It provides a familiar portable interface based on the open-source MPI. It goes beyond Open MPI and adds some unique features of its own, such as advanced CPU affinity features, dynamic selection of interface libraries, superior workload manager integrations and better performance. IBM Spectrum MPI supports a broad range of industry-standard platforms, interconnects and operating systems, helping to ensure that parallel applications can run almost anywhere.
Benefits
Broaden your support

Get support for a wide range of industry networks and interconnects to help ensure that your applications operate with optimal latency and bandwidth for each protocol.

 Use on many platform types

IBM Spectrum MPI is prequalified and certified for use on a variety of platform types, minimizing risks in mission-critical, high-performance computing (HPC) deployments.

 Gain easy porting of applications

IBM Spectrum MPI enables easy porting of applications to other platforms to help accelerate time to market and improve application quality.

 Reduce costs

IBM Spectrum MPI supports a broad range of standard platforms and operating systems, which can reduce testing, maintenance and support costs.

 Get dedicated HPC support

You receive support from dedicated HPC support organizations for quick and efficient resolutions to technical problems.
Four good reasons to use IBM Spectrum MPI
Get results faster with better infrastructure management

A suboptimized environment can hinder your competitiveness and slow your time to results. Rather than have the application handle architectural differences in your infrastructure, let IBM® Spectrum MPI manage them for you. It eliminates the need to write multiple versions of the application to account for different interconnects. It also optimizes application performance by improving collective algorithms.
Achieve better network connectivity and more

IBM Spectrum MPI features an Open MPI implementation for HPC parallel applications with improved performance and scalability. Supported on IBM Power Systems™, as well as x86-64, it brings a collective MPI library and point-to-point communications protocol (PAMI) backend that provides improved network connectivity and enhancements to application developer usability. It maximizes network efficiency by dynamically selecting the optimal network connection between each node at run time.
Gain improved performance and flexibility

IBM Spectrum MPI incorporates advanced CPU affinity features, dynamic selection of interface libraries, superior workload manager integrations and improved performance. It supports a broad range of industry-standard platforms, interconnects and operating systems to help ensure that parallel applications can run almost anywhere.
Attain greater speed

IBM Spectrum MPI delivers an improved, RDMA (remote direct memory access)-capable PAMI (Parallel Active Messaging Interface) using Mellanox OFED on both x86-64 and IBM POWER® hardware. It also offers a superior collective library that supports the seamless use of GPU memory buffers for the application developer. The library features advanced logic to determine the fastest algorithm for any given collective operation.

