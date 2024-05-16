IBM® Spectrum MPI is a high-performance, production-quality implementation of Message Passing Interface (MPI). It accelerates application performance in distributed computing environments. It provides a familiar portable interface based on the open-source MPI. It goes beyond Open MPI and adds some unique features of its own, such as advanced CPU affinity features, dynamic selection of interface libraries, superior workload manager integrations and better performance. IBM Spectrum MPI supports a broad range of industry-standard platforms, interconnects and operating systems, helping to ensure that parallel applications can run almost anywhere.