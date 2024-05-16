IBM® Spectrum MPI is a high-performance, production-quality implementation of Message Passing Interface (MPI). It accelerates application performance in distributed computing environments. It provides a familiar portable interface based on the open-source MPI. It goes beyond Open MPI and adds some unique features of its own, such as advanced CPU affinity features, dynamic selection of interface libraries, superior workload manager integrations and better performance. IBM Spectrum MPI supports a broad range of industry-standard platforms, interconnects and operating systems, helping to ensure that parallel applications can run almost anywhere.
Get support for a wide range of industry networks and interconnects to help ensure that your applications operate with optimal latency and bandwidth for each protocol.
IBM Spectrum MPI is prequalified and certified for use on a variety of platform types, minimizing risks in mission-critical, high-performance computing (HPC) deployments.
IBM Spectrum MPI enables easy porting of applications to other platforms to help accelerate time to market and improve application quality.
IBM Spectrum MPI supports a broad range of standard platforms and operating systems, which can reduce testing, maintenance and support costs.
You receive support from dedicated HPC support organizations for quick and efficient resolutions to technical problems.
A suboptimized environment can hinder your competitiveness and slow your time to results. Rather than have the application handle architectural differences in your infrastructure, let IBM® Spectrum MPI manage them for you. It eliminates the need to write multiple versions of the application to account for different interconnects. It also optimizes application performance by improving collective algorithms.
IBM Spectrum MPI delivers an improved, RDMA (remote direct memory access)-capable PAMI (Parallel Active Messaging Interface) using Mellanox OFED on both x86-64 and IBM POWER® hardware. It also offers a superior collective library that supports the seamless use of GPU memory buffers for the application developer. The library features advanced logic to determine the fastest algorithm for any given collective operation.