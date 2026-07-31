Digital Sovereignty for Banking and Financial Services

Build a trusted AI and cloud foundation that preserves control over data, infrastructure, and models while accelerating innovation.
Banks and financial institutions are under pressure to scale AI without increasing regulatory, operational, or third-party risk. Digital sovereignty extends beyond data residency to include runtime accountability, customer-operated control, and continuous evidence across sensitive workloads and AI-driven decisions.
A sovereign, AI environment helps financial institutions govern model approval, data access, operations, and auditability while integrating with core banking, payments, security, identity, and compliance systems. This enables firms to move high-value AI into production faster, strengthen regulatory confidence, reduce dependency, and preserve control without slowing innovation.
Deploy AI models, agents, and services inside controlled environments with governed AI services, policy enforcement and accountability.
Maintain authority over mission-critical systems, reduce operational dependencies, and support resilience objectives aligned to DORA and other regulatory frameworks.
Generate audit-ready evidence through continuous monitoring, automated controls, and compliance reporting.
Leverage open architecture and infrastructure flexibility to maintain strategic control as business and regulatory requirements evolve.
Build and operate isolated digital sovereignty environments for multiple customers using repeatable deployment patterns with centralized governance and operational control.