Accelerate AI and workload expansion with your choice of applications and services, all operating within the sovereign environment
An ecosystem of partner infrastructure, products, and services including compute, storage, networking, and managed services that integrate with IBM Sovereign Core to enable scalable, sovereign-by-design environments.
CPU/GPU acceleration options for sovereign inferencing and compute-intensive workloads across controlled boundary zones.
Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.
Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.
On-premises, open source-based data management platform integrated with analytics engines, enabling secure, compliant, and sovereign data processing within controlled environments.
A resilient, distributed SQL database designed for global scalability and strong consistency across sovereign environments.
Hardware acceleration and platform options supporting sovereign AI and infrastructure needs in controlled environments.
Privacy-enhancing computation using homomorphic encryption to enable secure analytics without exposing plaintext data.
Enterprise PostgreSQL distribution for sovereign deployments requiring supportability, compatibility, and operational controls.
Global technology and managed services partner delivering sovereign-ready infrastructure, operations and regulatory-compliant transformations.
Provides hardware-rooted confidential computing ensuring data, models, and AI workloads remain protected at all times.
Open-weight LLM inference option for in-boundary deployments aligned to EU-focused sovereign requirements.
Document-oriented NoSQL database with strong container support for sovereign applications and flexible schemas.
Delivers advance inline threat protection, granular segmentation, and real-time attack prevention to secure sovereign workloads and meet strict compliance and data residency requirements.
A high-performance distributed SQL database enabling real-time analytics and transactions for data-intensive sovereign workloads.
A portfolio of IBM software and services that integrates with IBM Sovereign Core to extend AI, security, compliance, and platform operations within a sovereign environment.
Enterprise BI and reporting with containerized deployment for governed dashboards and sovereign reporting.
Containerized Kafka streaming platform for in-boundary event pipelines and real-time sovereign integration.
Enterprise relational database for transactional reliability, performance, and sovereign-grade operational persistence.
Advisory and delivery services for installation, migration and compliance integration.
Data lifecycle management for archiving, retention, and compliance-friendly handling of sensitive enterprise data.
Data replication for synchronizing datasets across boundary zones while preserving sovereignty and controls.
Customer-managed secrets and key storage that remains fully in-boundary for sovereign workloads.
Boundary-edge identity enforcement supporting federation and tenant IAM integration for sovereign access control.
In-boundary AI inference runtime for deploying, serving, and monitoring models on Sovereign Core.
In-boundary data management for lakehouse storage, governance, and workload-ready access patterns.
In-boundary data integration for building secure pipelines, transformations, and operational data movement.
In-boundary lakehouse intelligence for governed discovery, lineage, and trusted analytics-ready data.
In-boundary AI governance for compliance controls, model auditability, and regulated lifecycle management.
An ecosystem of open source technologies aligned with IBM Sovereign Core to deliver flexibility, transparency, and portability across sovereign AI and cloud environments.
Full-text search and analytics engine for in-boundary indexing, queries, and observability use cases.
Open-source IAM and authentication for sovereign identity, federation, and access policy enforcement.
Agent orchestration toolkit for building sovereign AI workflows while declaring external dependencies explicitly.
MySQL-compatible relational database with strong openness posture, suitable for sovereign deployments.
In-boundary vector database enabling RAG search, embeddings storage, and sovereign AI retrieval performance.
Widely adopted open source relational database for sovereign workloads with standard tooling and portability.
In-memory cache and data store for sovereign performance acceleration, sessions, and low-latency workloads.