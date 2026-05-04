IBM Sovereign Core ecosystem catalog

Accelerate AI and workload expansion with your choice of applications and services, all operating within the sovereign environment

Different sized circles on blue grid background
Partner offerings

An ecosystem of partner infrastructure, products, and services including compute, storage, networking, and managed services that integrate with IBM Sovereign Core to enable scalable, sovereign-by-design environments.
AMD

CPU/GPU acceleration options for sovereign inferencing and compute-intensive workloads across controlled boundary zones.

Hardware/AI Accelerator
ATOS

Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.

IT Service Provider
Cegeka

Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.

IT Service Provider
Cloudera

On-premises, open source-based data management platform integrated with analytics engines, enabling secure, compliant, and sovereign data processing within controlled environments.

Data Management
CockroachDB

A resilient, distributed SQL database designed for global scalability and strong consistency across sovereign environments.

Database
Dell

Hardware acceleration and platform options supporting sovereign AI and infrastructure needs in controlled environments.

Hardware/AI Accelerator
Duality Tech

Privacy-enhancing computation using homomorphic encryption to enable secure analytics without exposing plaintext data.

Privacy/Encryption
EDB (EnterpriseDB)

Enterprise PostgreSQL distribution for sovereign deployments requiring supportability, compatibility, and operational controls.

Database (Postgres)
HCLTech

Global technology and managed services partner delivering sovereign-ready infrastructure, operations and regulatory-compliant transformations.

IT Service Provider
Intel

Provides hardware-rooted confidential computing ensuring data, models, and AI workloads remain protected at all times.

Hardware/AI Accelerator
Mistral

Open-weight LLM inference option for in-boundary deployments aligned to EU-focused sovereign requirements.

LLM Model
MongoDB

Document-oriented NoSQL database with strong container support for sovereign applications and flexible schemas.

Database
Palo Alto Networks

Delivers advance inline threat protection, granular segmentation, and real-time attack prevention to secure sovereign workloads and meet strict compliance and data residency requirements.

Security
SingleStore

A high-performance distributed SQL database enabling real-time analytics and transactions for data-intensive sovereign workloads.

Database
IBM offerings

A portfolio of IBM software and services that integrates with IBM Sovereign Core to extend AI, security, compliance, and platform operations within a sovereign environment.
Cognos Analytics

Enterprise BI and reporting with containerized deployment for governed dashboards and sovereign reporting.

BI/Reporting
Confluent

Containerized Kafka streaming platform for in-boundary event pipelines and real-time sovereign integration.

Streaming/Kafka
Db2

Enterprise relational database for transactional reliability, performance, and sovereign-grade operational persistence.

Database
Expert Labs

Advisory and delivery services for installation, migration and compliance integration.

Services
Optim

Data lifecycle management for archiving, retention, and compliance-friendly handling of sensitive enterprise data.

Data Lifecycle
Replication

Data replication for synchronizing datasets across boundary zones while preserving sovereignty and controls.

Data Replication
Vault (HashiCorp)

Customer-managed secrets and key storage that remains fully in-boundary for sovereign workloads.

Secrets Management
Verify

Boundary-edge identity enforcement supporting federation and tenant IAM integration for sovereign access control.

Identity Access Management
watsonx.ai

In-boundary AI inference runtime for deploying, serving, and monitoring models on Sovereign Core.

AI/ML Inference
watsonx.data

In-boundary data management for lakehouse storage, governance, and workload-ready access patterns.

Data Management
watsonx.data integration

In-boundary data integration for building secure pipelines, transformations, and operational data movement.

Data Integration
watsonx.data intelligence

In-boundary lakehouse intelligence for governed discovery, lineage, and trusted analytics-ready data.

Data Platform
watsonx.gov

In-boundary AI governance for compliance controls, model auditability, and regulated lifecycle management.

AI Governance

Open Source offerings

An ecosystem of open source technologies aligned with IBM Sovereign Core to deliver flexibility, transparency, and portability across sovereign AI and cloud environments. 
Elasticsearch

Full-text search and analytics engine for in-boundary indexing, queries, and observability use cases.

Search/Analytics
Keycloak

Open-source IAM and authentication for sovereign identity, federation, and access policy enforcement.

Identity Access Management
LangGraph

Agent orchestration toolkit for building sovereign AI workflows while declaring external dependencies explicitly.

Agentic AI
MariaDB

MySQL-compatible relational database with strong openness posture, suitable for sovereign deployments.

RDBMS
Milvus

In-boundary vector database enabling RAG search, embeddings storage, and sovereign AI retrieval performance.

Vector DB
MySQL

Widely adopted open source relational database for sovereign workloads with standard tooling and portability.

RDBMS
Redis

In-memory cache and data store for sovereign performance acceleration, sessions, and low-latency workloads.

Cache/Data Store
Next steps

See how you can maintain control, prove compliance, and govern AI within your sovereign environment.

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