An ecosystem of partner infrastructure, products, and services including compute, storage, networking, and managed services that integrate with IBM Sovereign Core to enable scalable, sovereign-by-design environments.

AMD CPU/GPU acceleration options for sovereign inferencing and compute-intensive workloads across controlled boundary zones.

ATOS Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.

Cegeka Delivery and managed services partner enabling sovereign deployments, operations, and regional compliance alignment.

Cloudera On-premises, open source-based data management platform integrated with analytics engines, enabling secure, compliant, and sovereign data processing within controlled environments.

CockroachDB A resilient, distributed SQL database designed for global scalability and strong consistency across sovereign environments.

Dell Hardware acceleration and platform options supporting sovereign AI and infrastructure needs in controlled environments.

Duality Tech Privacy-enhancing computation using homomorphic encryption to enable secure analytics without exposing plaintext data.

EDB (EnterpriseDB) Enterprise PostgreSQL distribution for sovereign deployments requiring supportability, compatibility, and operational controls.

HCLTech Global technology and managed services partner delivering sovereign-ready infrastructure, operations and regulatory-compliant transformations.

Intel Provides hardware-rooted confidential computing ensuring data, models, and AI workloads remain protected at all times.

Mistral Open-weight LLM inference option for in-boundary deployments aligned to EU-focused sovereign requirements.

MongoDB Document-oriented NoSQL database with strong container support for sovereign applications and flexible schemas.

Palo Alto Networks Delivers advance inline threat protection, granular segmentation, and real-time attack prevention to secure sovereign workloads and meet strict compliance and data residency requirements.