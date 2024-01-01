Destabilizing events such as the global pandemic or the war in Ukraine create opportunities for cyber criminals to thrive. Every day, new threats emerge, and at the same time, criminals find smarter routes to access your company’s assets and data. Embracing automation in cybersecurity processes can help in efficiently identifying and mitigating these evolving threats, safeguarding your organization's integrity and resilience.

Adapting in real time takes vast amounts of threat intelligence and time. IBM® X-Force® operates in over 170 countries and manages the security operations for thousands of customers. This visibility into the worldwide threat landscape, feeds the X-Force® Threat Intelligence Platform used by IBM QRadar SIEM to identify threats in your company.

How can you automatically detect the latest threats in your environment without spending hours on research?

Use global research and data from the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Platform to stay up to date on the latest trending threats and enhance your threat detection capabilities.