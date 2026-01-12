{Page description written by IA only when actual, numerical pricing is not available; otherwise don’t use: [IBM Product Name or offering descriptor] are priced by [how pricing works]. [Summarize or highlight categorization name(s) and/or capabilities]. [Mention any discounts or terms].}
{Provide introductory copy about how pricing model works for the product. Add additional information, which can potentially talk about financing options, if relevant here.}
{Brief differentiating highlight of plan/edition here. Use section to compare specific features on rows across editions/plans/etc.}
{Brief differentiating highlight of plan/edition here. Use section to compare specific features on rows across editions/plans/etc.}
{Brief differentiating highlight of plan/edition here. Use section to compare specific features on rows across editions/plans/etc.}
{Feature/spec name}
{Feature/spec name}
{Feature/spec name}
{Feature/spec name}
{Rich text area can display info snippets or descriptions with lists, bullets, etc.}
{Rich text area can display info snippets or descriptions with lists, bullets, etc.}
{Rich text area can display info snippets or descriptions with lists, bullets, etc.}
{Feature/spec name}
{Row label can be expanded on click}
{Initial exposed copy field shows before expansion.}
{Previously hidden field expands to show rich text area.}
{Initial exposed copy field shows before expansion.}
{Previously hidden field expands to show rich text area.}
{Initial exposed copy field shows before expansion.}
{Previously hidden field expands to show rich text area.}
{Introduce the options and be clear about the buying approach (such as licenses) and product form (edition, plan, deployment, configuration, etc). For example, "Get a customized quote for your enterprise or try a full-featured edition of the market-leading SIEM for free.”}
{Contact us (optional inline link to replace card links)}
{Highlight the plan's constraints (“Only supports databases up to 40 GB”), differentiators (“billed monthly,” “managed,” “get free backups”), use cases (“For clients with larger and more complex data requirements...”) and product facts.}
{Example of product facts: "Community Edition is a full-featured free version of QRadar that is low memory and low EPS, and includes a perpetual license." Make sure the copy for each description is the same length.}
{CTAs should lead to the edition’s or plan’s catalog page or a free edition/plan download page, or open the contact module. If all CTAs are “contact us,” instead use link under the section description for the contact module.}
{Introduce the options and be clear about the buying approach (such as licenses) and product form (edition, plan, deployment, configuration, etc). For example, "Get a customized quote for your enterprise or try a full-featured edition of the market-leading SIEM for free."}
{Contact us (optional inline link to replace row links)}
{Product edition X, plan X, etc.}
{“Starting at USD X,XXX for/per XXX” or “Free license” etc.}
{Highlight the plan’s/edition’s constraints (“Only supports databadases up to 40 GB”), differentiators (“billed monthly,” “managed,” “get free backups”), use cases (“For clients with larger and more complex data requirements...”) and product facts.}
{Product edition Y, plan Y, etc.}
{“Starting at USD X,XXX for/per XXX” or “Free license” etc.}
{Example of product facts: “Community Edition is a full-featured free version of QRadar that is low memory and low EPS, and includes a perpetual license.”}
{Product edition Y, plan Y, etc.}
{“Starting at USD X,XXX for/per XXX” or “Free license” etc.}
{CTAs should lead to the edition’s or plan’s catalog page or a free edition/plan download page, or open the contact module. If all CTAs are “contact us,” instead use link under the section description for the contact module.}
{Product edition Y, plan Y, etc.}
{“Starting at USD X,XXX for/per XXX” or “Free license” etc.}
{Highlight the plan’s/edition’s constraints (“Only supports databases up to 40 GB”), differentiators (“billed monthly,” “managed,” “get free backups”), use cases (“For clients with larger and more complex data requirements...”) and product facts.}
{Starting at USD X,XXX}
{In a few sentences, describe the use case. Highlight the use case’s client benefits or differentiators. Outline any particular facets of the use case that affect the pricing and be sure to mention the best of what’s included either here or in the accompanying list. Mention financing options, if relevant here.}
{Describe the client benefits linked to certain valuable features that help make the use case happen. Feel free to go into detail on important technical details or other information. Include bullet points and rich text as needed.}
{Describe everything a potential client gets with a free trial, including timeframe and type of license. Highlight a few important use case details to help make the case for starting a free trial. Use the bullets below to help with readability.}
— {Timeframe, type of license or key feature, etc.}
— {Timeframe, type of license or key feature, etc.}
— {Timeframe, type of license or key feature, etc.}