IBM Optim Data Privacy

De-identify sensitive information across applications, databases and operating systems
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Overview

Mitigate the risk of a security breach

To protect confidential data Optim Data Privacy provides a variety of transformation techniques that substitute sensitive information with realistic, fully functional masked data. The contextually accurate masking capabilities help masked data retain a similar format to the original information.

Features

Protect data, accelerate testing

Applies masking techniques to transform sensitive information in applications, databases, and reports, reducing misuse and enhancing governance. It supports obfuscating and privatizing data across non-production environments to prevent unauthorized access.

The solution includes predefined data privacy classifications and rules to accelerate regulatory compliance efforts, such as HIPAA, GLBA, and PIPEDA. Compliance reports provide actionable insights into risk exposure and enforcement status.

Create secure testing sandboxes using fictionalized data that mirrors real business processes. Prepackaged data masking routines retain the contextual meaning of transformed data, ensuring quality testing outcomes.

Securely integrate with enterprise applications (including Oracle, PeopleSoft, IBM Db2). Utilizes FPE with AES-256 for masked values via user-defined keys. Stand-alone API and UDFs enable flexible, dynamic masking.

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Use cases

Accelerate secure data operations

Discover how organizations use trusted, production-like data to accelerate testing, protect sensitive information, support compliance, streamline modernization efforts, and reduce risk across development, testing, and data management workflows.
Provision realistic test data

Create right-sized, production-like test data sets to speed testing cycles, improve quality, and support modernization efforts.
Protect sensitive data at scale

Apply policy-driven masking to safeguard sensitive data while preserving formats, usability, and referential integrity.
Manage retention and compliance

Archive data using policy-based retention, legal holds, secure disposal, and selective restore for audits and recovery.
Reduce risk in test environments

Provide high-quality, secure, and compliant test data that helps minimize exposure and supports reliable testing outcomes.
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