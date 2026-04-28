Primary persona Site Reliability Engineers, Platform SRE leads, NOC teams

The problem In large, complex environments, a single infrastructure or application failure can generate hundreds or thousands of alerts across monitoring tools. SRE teams struggle with:

Alert fatigue and duplicate signals

Slow identification of the real incident

Manual triage, paging, and escalation

Delayed resolution and increased downtime

How IBM On Call Manager helps IBM On Call Manager automatically ingests events from observability platforms and applies intelligent correlation. Related alerts are grouped into actionable incidents, priorities adjust dynamically as impact grows, and the platform automatically:

Assigns incidents to the right SRE group

Follows on‑call schedules and escalation policies

Notifies responders via mobile app, SMS, voice, Slack, or email

Business value