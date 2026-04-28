IBM On Call Manager

Faster incident resolution for DevOps & IT Ops with IBM On Call Manager

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Overview

IBM On Call Manager empowers SRE and helpdesk teams to operate with confidence by automating the workflows that turn signals into action. It intelligently correlates alerts, reduces noise, and orchestrates on‑call schedules, notification, and escalation so incidents reach the right engineer or support responder at exactly the right moment. Seamlessly integrated into modern observability, IT operations, and collaboration ecosystems, On Call Manager helps teams restore services faster, streamline first‑line response, minimise downtime, and maintain reliability at scale without the chaos.

 

Key features

Automation and Alert Optimization

Cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters. On Call Manager leverages intelligent automation to enrich alerts with context, suppress duplicates, and prioritize incidents based on impact and urgency. By reducing alert fatigue and highlighting the issues that require immediate attention, teams can respond faster, make better decisions, and resolve incidents more efficiently—without being overwhelmed by unnecessary notifications.

Deeper Integrations

On Call Manager seamlessly integrates with the monitoring and operations tools SRE & Ops already rely on. With over 25 pre‑built integrations—including platforms such as Jira, Instana, and a broad range of operational and observability tools—On Call Manager acts as the central alerting and coordination layer across your technology stack.

Notifications

Deliver the right alert to the right person, at the right time. On Call Manager provides multi‑channel notifications via Email, Slack, and mobile app push notifications, ensuring responders are instantly informed wherever they are. This guarantees rapid awareness, reduced response times, and seamless collaboration across teams and tools.

Reports

Turn incidents into insights. On Call Manager enables teams to generate, preview, and download detailed incident reports, helping you analyse response performance, identify trends, and continuously improve operational readiness. Ideal for audits, post‑incident reviews, and operational transparency.

Mobile app

Stay connected on the go. The On Call Manager mobile app, available on Android and iOS, empowers responders to receive alerts, stay informed, and take action anytime, anywhere—ensuring uninterrupted operations even outside the office.

Use cases

24×7 Intelligent On‑Call Scheduling & Escalation

Always reach the right expert, anywhere in the world

Primary persona  Operations managers, SRE managers, IT operations lead’s

The problem  Managing global on‑call coverage is operationally brittle:

  • Complex rotations across regions and time zones
  • Manual schedule maintenance and overrides
  • Missed or delayed alerts when schedules aren’t accurate
  • Limited visibility into “who is on call right now

How IBM On Call Manager helps  On Call Manager provides advanced, schedule‑aware notification orchestration:

  • Group‑based ownership with time‑zone aligned rotations
  • Custom shift patterns (on‑call vs on‑duty)
  • Automatic escalation when acknowledgements are missed
  • Real‑time visibility into on‑call status (“who’s on”)
  • Mobile‑first acknowledgements and overrides on the go

Business value

  • Reliable 24×7 coverage without manual effort
  • Reduced risk of missed critical alerts
  • Increased accountability and responder confidence
  • Better work‑life balance through predictable rotations

First‑Line Helpdesk & IT Operations Incident Automation

From alert to action without manual handoffs

Primary persona  IT operations teams, helpdesk managers, service desk engineers

The problem  First‑line support teams are overwhelmed by:

  • High volumes of low‑quality alerts and tickets
  • Manual ticket creation and routing
  • Disconnected tools between monitoring, ITSM, and collaboration
  • Poor visibility into incident ownership and progress

How IBM On Call Manager helps  IBM On Call Manager bridges monitoring, ITSM, and collaboration tools by:

  • Correlating events into incidents before tickets are created
  • Automatically routing incidents to the correct group or responder
  • Integrating bi‑directionally with ITSM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow)
  • Enabling two‑way collaboration via Slack or Teams
  • Providing audit trails, timelines, and reporting for compliance

Business value

  • Faster response by eliminating manual triage
  • Fewer unnecessary tickets and escalations
  • Clear ownership from first alert to resolution
  • Improved service desk efficiency and customer experience

SRE Incident Response at Enterprise Scale

Cut through alert noise and restore services faster

Primary persona  Site Reliability Engineers, Platform SRE leads, NOC teams

The problem  In large, complex environments, a single infrastructure or application failure can generate hundreds or thousands of alerts across monitoring tools. SRE teams struggle with:

  •  Alert fatigue and duplicate signals
  •  Slow identification of the real incident
  • Manual triage, paging, and escalation
  • Delayed resolution and increased downtime

How IBM On Call Manager helps  IBM On Call Manager automatically ingests events from observability platforms and applies intelligent correlation. Related alerts are grouped into actionable incidents, priorities adjust dynamically as impact grows, and the platform automatically:

  • Assigns incidents to the right SRE group
  •  Follows on‑call schedules and escalation policies
  • Notifies responders via mobile app, SMS, voice, Slack, or email

Business value

  • Dramatically reduced alert noise
  • Faster mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and restore (MTTR)
  • Improved service availability and reliability at scale

Key Benefits

Faster Incident Response and Resolution

IBM On Call Manager accelerates response by automating the entire incident notification and escalation lifecycle. Intelligent alert correlation, dynamic prioritization, and schedule‑aware routing ensure incidents reach the right responder immediately reducing MTTA and MTTR and minimizing business impact.
Outcome: Less downtime, faster service restoration, improved reliability.
Dramatically Reduced Alert Noise

By automatically deduplicating, suppressing, correlating, and grouping events, IBM On Call Manager cuts through alert floods caused by complex, distributed environments. Teams focus on actionable incidents instead of chasing redundant or low‑value alerts.
Outcome: Reduced alert fatigue and higher responder effectiveness.
Right Expert, Right Time Every Time

IBM On Call Manager combines intelligent routing with advanced on‑call scheduling to ensure alerts are delivered to the most appropriate expert based on availability, role, group ownership, and escalation policies globally and across time zones.
Outcome: Fewer missed alerts and clear accountability for incident ownership.
Mobile‑First, Always‑On Operations

With native iOS and Android apps and multi‑channel notifications (mobile, SMS, voice, email, Slack), responders can acknowledge, escalate, and manage incidents from anywhere without being tied to a console.
Outcome: Faster acknowledgements and responsive operations, even on the go.
Enterprise‑Grade Reliability, Security, and Compliance

IBM On Call Manager is built for enterprise scale, offering verified notifications, secure authentication (SSO), granular access controls, audit logs, and comprehensive reporting for governance and compliance requirements.
Outcome: Trust, transparency, and audit‑ready incident management.
Seamless Integration into Existing Toolchains

With 30+ incoming integrations, 10+ outgoing integrations, and fully extensible APIs, IBM On Call Manager fits naturally into modern SRE, DevOps, ITSM, and collaboration ecosystems without forcing tool replacement.
Outcome: Faster time to value and protection of existing investments.
Improved Team Productivity and Efficiency

By automating repetitive tasks such as alert triage, assignment, escalation, and notifications, IBM On Call Manager allows SRE, helpdesk, and IT operations teams to focus on higher‑value work rather than manual coordination.
Outcome: Increased operational efficiency and lower operational costs.
Clear Visibility and Continuous Improvement

IBM On Call Manager provides detailed incident timelines, notification logs, and performance reporting, enabling teams to analyse response effectiveness, identify bottlenecks, and continuously refine incident management processes.
Outcome: Stronger operational maturity and resilience over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

It’s ideal for IT operations teams, DevOps engineers, and any organization that needs to manage incidents effectively and keep services reliable.

You can configure escalation policies so that if the first on-call person doesn’t respond in a certain timeframe, the alert automatically moves up to the next person in line.

Take the next step

Need to manage incidents effectively and keep services reliable.? Contact Us to learn how IBM On-Call Manager, can help you resolve issues faster and operate with confidence.