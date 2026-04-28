Faster incident resolution for DevOps & IT Ops with IBM On Call Manager
IBM On Call Manager empowers SRE and helpdesk teams to operate with confidence by automating the workflows that turn signals into action. It intelligently correlates alerts, reduces noise, and orchestrates on‑call schedules, notification, and escalation so incidents reach the right engineer or support responder at exactly the right moment. Seamlessly integrated into modern observability, IT operations, and collaboration ecosystems, On Call Manager helps teams restore services faster, streamline first‑line response, minimise downtime, and maintain reliability at scale without the chaos.
Cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters. On Call Manager leverages intelligent automation to enrich alerts with context, suppress duplicates, and prioritize incidents based on impact and urgency. By reducing alert fatigue and highlighting the issues that require immediate attention, teams can respond faster, make better decisions, and resolve incidents more efficiently—without being overwhelmed by unnecessary notifications.
On Call Manager seamlessly integrates with the monitoring and operations tools SRE & Ops already rely on. With over 25 pre‑built integrations—including platforms such as Jira, Instana, and a broad range of operational and observability tools—On Call Manager acts as the central alerting and coordination layer across your technology stack.
Deliver the right alert to the right person, at the right time. On Call Manager provides multi‑channel notifications via Email, Slack, and mobile app push notifications, ensuring responders are instantly informed wherever they are. This guarantees rapid awareness, reduced response times, and seamless collaboration across teams and tools.
Turn incidents into insights. On Call Manager enables teams to generate, preview, and download detailed incident reports, helping you analyse response performance, identify trends, and continuously improve operational readiness. Ideal for audits, post‑incident reviews, and operational transparency.
Stay connected on the go. The On Call Manager mobile app, available on Android and iOS, empowers responders to receive alerts, stay informed, and take action anytime, anywhere—ensuring uninterrupted operations even outside the office.
Primary persona Operations managers, SRE managers, IT operations lead’s
The problem Managing global on‑call coverage is operationally brittle:
How IBM On Call Manager helps On Call Manager provides advanced, schedule‑aware notification orchestration:
Business value
Primary persona IT operations teams, helpdesk managers, service desk engineers
The problem First‑line support teams are overwhelmed by:
How IBM On Call Manager helps IBM On Call Manager bridges monitoring, ITSM, and collaboration tools by:
Business value
Primary persona Site Reliability Engineers, Platform SRE leads, NOC teams
The problem In large, complex environments, a single infrastructure or application failure can generate hundreds or thousands of alerts across monitoring tools. SRE teams struggle with:
How IBM On Call Manager helps IBM On Call Manager automatically ingests events from observability platforms and applies intelligent correlation. Related alerts are grouped into actionable incidents, priorities adjust dynamically as impact grows, and the platform automatically:
Business value
IBM On Call Manager accelerates response by automating the entire incident notification and escalation lifecycle. Intelligent alert correlation, dynamic prioritization, and schedule‑aware routing ensure incidents reach the right responder immediately reducing MTTA and MTTR and minimizing business impact.
Outcome: Less downtime, faster service restoration, improved reliability.
By automatically deduplicating, suppressing, correlating, and grouping events, IBM On Call Manager cuts through alert floods caused by complex, distributed environments. Teams focus on actionable incidents instead of chasing redundant or low‑value alerts.
Outcome: Reduced alert fatigue and higher responder effectiveness.
IBM On Call Manager combines intelligent routing with advanced on‑call scheduling to ensure alerts are delivered to the most appropriate expert based on availability, role, group ownership, and escalation policies globally and across time zones.
Outcome: Fewer missed alerts and clear accountability for incident ownership.
With native iOS and Android apps and multi‑channel notifications (mobile, SMS, voice, email, Slack), responders can acknowledge, escalate, and manage incidents from anywhere without being tied to a console.
Outcome: Faster acknowledgements and responsive operations, even on the go.
IBM On Call Manager is built for enterprise scale, offering verified notifications, secure authentication (SSO), granular access controls, audit logs, and comprehensive reporting for governance and compliance requirements.
Outcome: Trust, transparency, and audit‑ready incident management.
With 30+ incoming integrations, 10+ outgoing integrations, and fully extensible APIs, IBM On Call Manager fits naturally into modern SRE, DevOps, ITSM, and collaboration ecosystems without forcing tool replacement.
Outcome: Faster time to value and protection of existing investments.
By automating repetitive tasks such as alert triage, assignment, escalation, and notifications, IBM On Call Manager allows SRE, helpdesk, and IT operations teams to focus on higher‑value work rather than manual coordination.
Outcome: Increased operational efficiency and lower operational costs.
IBM On Call Manager provides detailed incident timelines, notification logs, and performance reporting, enabling teams to analyse response effectiveness, identify bottlenecks, and continuously refine incident management processes.
Outcome: Stronger operational maturity and resilience over time.
It’s ideal for IT operations teams, DevOps engineers, and any organization that needs to manage incidents effectively and keep services reliable.
You can configure escalation policies so that if the first on-call person doesn’t respond in a certain timeframe, the alert automatically moves up to the next person in line.