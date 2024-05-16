Home Z software Z management OMEGAMON OMEGAMON for Messaging IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS
Monitor and manage z/OS-based IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus workloads efficiently
IBM OMEGAMON® for Messaging on z/OS® is a monitoring agent that focuses on crital performance data and provides real-time status information about the availability and performance of the IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.

OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS is a product package consisting of several components. The following agent components can be configured and run on the mainframe.

  • The IBM MQ Monitoring Agent helps to verify, analyze and tune MQ for reliability and performance by detecting problems before they impact availability and service levels. It reduces the amount of time to troubleshoot problems with many useful workspaces in which you can view current data and track trends in recent and historical data. 
  • The IBM Integration Bus Monitoring Agent helps to verify, analyze and tune message brokers for reliability and performance by detecting broker and message flow problems before they impact availability and service levels. It reduces the amount of time involved in the deployment of broker applications by helping you debug message flows and providing statistics you can use to tune your environment.
Upgrading to the new release

Explore requirements and instructions for upgrading to the new release.
What's new

Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS
Benefits Improve productivity

Boost productivity and reduce administrative costs with ready-to-use capabilities such as auto-discovery and monitoring of complex IBM messaging environments.

 Centralized monitoring

Collect and analyze data for all your remote and local queue managers from a single vantage point.

 Perform message analysis

Browse message content, delete or forward messages from one queue to another.
Features
Automatic discovery of IBM MQ for z/OS objects

With IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS, domain experts can auto-discover IBM MQ objects when they have been created on z/OS, including Queue Sharing groups and transmission queues. Determine whether the allocated objects are correctly defined before making them available to application or subsystems.
Detailed real-time, near-term history performance reports

IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS provides users Real-time Queue Data, which includes detailed information about queues, depths, such as Process Name, Storage Class or Tpipe Name. Quickly isolate the object that is causing problems and take remediation actions using the Tool and return the service to normal operation.

 Collecting historical data
Extended MQ Application performance insights on z/OS

Use IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS Application Debugging to understand which transactions and programs are currently using a queue manager. With IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS, domain experts will gain greater insights in to mainframe centric features including details on Tran/Pgm, CICS Jobs, IMS Jobs, Buffer Pools, Channel Initiators, SMDS, Page Set and Logs Data Set status.

 Collecting data for the Application Debugging workspace
Manipulate queued MQ messages

Provides application and domain experts access to queued IBM MQ message content with optional actions to delete or forward messages.
Simplified deployment process

Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
Key performance indicator alerts

Quickly gain insight into current performance through product-provided situations that track key WebSphere MQ metrics.
Seamless integration as part of OMEGAMON monitoring family

Simplify monitoring and management with a single-view of the mainframe and subsystems.

 Interoperability and integration
Technical details For detailed information about the system requirements, including the supported operating systems and supported software, run a Software Product Compatibility Report and select IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS. Run a detailed system requirements report Required software

Tivoli® Management Services on z/OS V6.3 fix pack 2 or later

 Supported operating systems

Logical partitions (LPARs) must be running z/OS V1.12 or later

 Supported hardware

Any hardware environment that supports z/OS V1.12 or higher
Related products IBM Z Service Management Suite

Comprehensive management of your z/OS enterprise, including monitoring, control and automation.

 IBM Z Monitoring Suite

IBM Z Monitoring Suite brings together a range of IBM Z Monitoring tools into a single integrated solution.

 IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS

Analyze and optimize performance of Db2 on z/OS.

 Explore the OMEGAMON family of products
