IBM OMEGAMON® for Messaging on z/OS® is a monitoring agent that focuses on crital performance data and provides real-time status information about the availability and performance of the IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.
OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS is a product package consisting of several components. The following agent components can be configured and run on the mainframe.
Explore requirements and instructions for upgrading to the new release.
Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS
Boost productivity and reduce administrative costs with ready-to-use capabilities such as auto-discovery and monitoring of complex IBM messaging environments.
Collect and analyze data for all your remote and local queue managers from a single vantage point.
Browse message content, delete or forward messages from one queue to another.
With IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS, domain experts can auto-discover IBM MQ objects when they have been created on z/OS, including Queue Sharing groups and transmission queues. Determine whether the allocated objects are correctly defined before making them available to application or subsystems.
IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS provides users Real-time Queue Data, which includes detailed information about queues, depths, such as Process Name, Storage Class or Tpipe Name. Quickly isolate the object that is causing problems and take remediation actions using the Tool and return the service to normal operation.
Use IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS Application Debugging to understand which transactions and programs are currently using a queue manager. With IBM OMEGAMON for Messaging on z/OS, domain experts will gain greater insights in to mainframe centric features including details on Tran/Pgm, CICS Jobs, IMS Jobs, Buffer Pools, Channel Initiators, SMDS, Page Set and Logs Data Set status.
Provides application and domain experts access to queued IBM MQ message content with optional actions to delete or forward messages.
Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
Quickly gain insight into current performance through product-provided situations that track key WebSphere MQ metrics.
Simplify monitoring and management with a single-view of the mainframe and subsystems.
Tivoli® Management Services on z/OS V6.3 fix pack 2 or later
Logical partitions (LPARs) must be running z/OS V1.12 or later
Any hardware environment that supports z/OS V1.12 or higher
