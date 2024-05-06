Migrate Easytrieve applications to IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
Migration Utility is an IBM licensed version of the Transiom Software Program Engineering (FS/PEngi) family of COBOL development tools. It migrates CA Easytrieve Classic and Plus applications to IBM COBOL.
IBM® Migration Utility for z/OS® protects your Easytrieve investments by using Easytrieve source code from the original library. Generate IBM COBOL reports and update or create Easytrieve applications. This COBOL migration utility includes discovery, batch conversion, parallel testing and electronic output comparison. Program abend analysis simplifies output to web servers on IBM Z® systems and distributed platforms.
Use the IBM Migration Utility Explorer with multi-threading capabilities to perform mainframe tasks on your Windows workstation.
Summary of updates for Migration Utility
Release V5.1 blog
Use the available IBM Migration Utility Explorer IDE for tasks such as editing, doing syntax checking and submitting jobs to run on z/OS®.
RMU is a stand-alone system that remaps Legacy reports that are produced by programs that are written in COBOL or any other programming language to HTML Documents.
Run or maintain converted programs as either COBOL or Easytrieve without having to install CA Easytrieve products. The Easytrieve source code is maintained in the original library.
Process batch-convert programs more efficiently with automatic conversion and parallel testing. Improve performance with enhanced Dynamic SQL options in addition to reduced CPU and memory usage.
Modernize Easytrieve programs with HTML reports or CSV that can be automatically deployed to the web server. Convert printer files to HTML and CSV without modifying the originating program.
Include IBM COBOL JSON and XML statements in your CA Easytrieve Plus programs to produce JSON and XML reports, parse a JSON or XML buffer or file, publish JSON and XML documents and reports to z/OS Unix server.
Learn more with this installation manual, user's guide and reference. For Easytrieve Plus users who want to convert to COBOL or who want to write new programs using Easytrieve Plus syntax.
See code examples comparing COBOL to Easytrieve Plus. This download contains 7 different sample programs, with two versions for each sample.
Discover more with this generating and parsing manual. For Easytrieve Plus users who want to include IBM COBOL JSON or XML statements in their Easytrieve Plus programs.
Find the list of released PTF fixes and currency information.
Browse the PTF maintenance information.
