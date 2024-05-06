IBM® Migration Utility for z/OS® protects your Easytrieve investments by using Easytrieve source code from the original library. Generate IBM COBOL reports and update or create Easytrieve applications. This COBOL migration utility includes discovery, batch conversion, parallel testing and electronic output comparison. Program abend analysis simplifies output to web servers on IBM Z® systems and distributed platforms.

Use the IBM Migration Utility Explorer with multi-threading capabilities to perform mainframe tasks on your Windows workstation.