Migrate Easytrieve applications to IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS

Migration Utility is an IBM licensed version of the Transiom Software Program Engineering (FS/PEngi) family of COBOL development tools. It migrates CA Easytrieve Classic and Plus applications to IBM COBOL. 

IBM® Migration Utility for z/OS® protects your Easytrieve investments by using Easytrieve source code from the original library. Generate IBM COBOL reports and update or create Easytrieve applications. This COBOL migration utility includes discovery, batch conversion, parallel testing and electronic output comparison. Program abend analysis simplifies output to web servers on IBM Z® systems and distributed platforms.

Use the IBM Migration Utility Explorer with multi-threading capabilities to perform mainframe tasks on your Windows workstation.
What's new

Summary of updates for Migration Utility

Release V5.1 blog
Features
Work on mainframe tasks from your workstation

Use the available IBM Migration Utility Explorer IDE for tasks such as editing, doing syntax checking and submitting jobs to run on z/OS®.

 Download the Migration Utility Explorer
Report Modernization Utility (RMU)

RMU is a stand-alone system that remaps Legacy reports that are produced by programs that are written in COBOL or any other programming language to HTML Documents.

 Explore Report Modernization Utility Read the RMU user guide
Make the most of Easytrieve

Run or maintain converted programs as either COBOL or Easytrieve without having to install CA Easytrieve products. The Easytrieve source code is maintained in the original library.
Migrate smoothly and efficiently

Process batch-convert programs more efficiently with automatic conversion and parallel testing. Improve performance with enhanced Dynamic SQL options in addition to reduced CPU and memory usage.
Modernize more simply

Modernize Easytrieve programs with HTML reports or CSV that can be automatically deployed to the web server. Convert printer files to HTML and CSV without modifying the originating program.
Process JSON and XML documents and reports

Include IBM COBOL JSON and XML statements in your CA Easytrieve Plus programs to produce JSON and XML reports, parse a JSON or XML buffer or file, publish JSON and XML documents and reports to z/OS Unix server.
Resources IBM Migration Utility 5.1 Installation guide

Learn more with this installation manual, user's guide and reference. For Easytrieve Plus users who want to convert to COBOL or who want to write new programs using Easytrieve Plus syntax.

 Generated COBOL vs CA Easytrieve Plus®

See code examples comparing COBOL to Easytrieve Plus. This download contains 7 different sample programs, with two versions for each sample.

Generating and Parsing XML and JSON

Discover more with this generating and parsing manual. For Easytrieve Plus users who want to include IBM COBOL JSON or XML statements in their Easytrieve Plus programs.

 IBM Migration Utility 5.1 maintenance

Find the list of released PTF fixes and currency information.

 IBM Migration Utility 4.1 maintenance

Browse the PTF maintenance information.
Next steps

Browse product documentation to learn more about IBM Migration Utility for z/OS. 

 Product documentation
