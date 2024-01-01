If you’re having trouble logging in, first make sure you are using the email address that is associated with your IBM ID.
Need additional help? Email maximo@watson-media.zendesk.com for help with login support.
For the next 14 days, you will get access to some of our core capabilities for enterprise asset management (EAM), visual inspection, and asset performance management (APM): IBM Maximo Manage, Health and Visual Inspection.
During the trial period, you can explore how to complete some critical tasks related to anomaly detection, work order automation, downtime prevention, perform no-code visual inspections and much more. Take the guided tours or explore at your own pace.
Log into the trial today!
The trial is free.
We are working on a solution allowing you to experience more Maximo Application Suite capabilities. In the meantime, you can find out more details on all our features by booking a consultation, requesting a live technical demo, take the Visual Inspection self-guided demo or taking the product tour.
The trial is available only in English.
In Maximo Manage and Maximo Health, you can create records, such as work orders and asset records. However, please note that you will not be able to load and use your own asset data for these tasks. Sample data is provided for key product features and experiences.
In Maximo Visual Inspection, you can upload your own images into a data set or use images that we provide to upload pictures into a data set. While you will not be able to upload your own trained model or train a model during the trial, we provide a trained model and images to test it for accuracy.
Your IBM ID is unique to you and can’t be shared. Instead invite your colleagues to register for the trial, using this form here.
Because IBM Maximo Application Suite is a software as a service (SaaS) product, the trial runs on your internet browser, so there’s no need to download any software.
The trial length is limited to 14 days. To continue exploring after 14 days, you can request access to the trial again using a different email address (different IBM ID), or you can book a consultation.
After 14 days, your username and password automatically expire. You don’t need to manually cancel the trial.
Visit our website, request a live demo, or reach out to a seller by using the Contact us form.
If you’re based in the US, UK, Germany, France, or Denmark, review your SaaS options in the AWS Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com). Otherwise, contact your IBM seller or business partner.
You can access a free 4 hour Maximo Application Suite - Manage Introduction course.
Explore the benefits and features of IBM Maximo Application Suite.
See how passengers are being moved safely, reliably and comfortably with updated, sustainable asset management.