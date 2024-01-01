In Maximo Manage and Maximo Health, you can create records, such as work orders and asset records. However, please note that you will not be able to load and use your own asset data for these tasks. Sample data is provided for key product features and experiences.

In Maximo Visual Inspection, you can upload your own images into a data set or use images that we provide to upload pictures into a data set. While you will not be able to upload your own trained model or train a model during the trial, we provide a trained model and images to test it for accuracy.