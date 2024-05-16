IBM z/VM is a highly secure and scalable virtualization technology for cloud infrastructure and for running critical applications. It supports Linux, z/OS, z/VSE, and z/TPF operating systems on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers and can host thousands of virtual servers on a single system. zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM simplifies the complex security administration and IT compliance issues inherent in a virtual machine environment.

With zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM you can execute queries in seconds and implement mass changes with little administrative overhead. You can identify RACF problems on the z/VM operating system, such as missing or inconsistent definitions, enabling you to fix or prevent mistakes before they become a threat to security and compliance. You can copy or move users, groups, resources, applications, or whole databases, and rename IDs within the same database. Produce reports in email format daily, on a custom schedule. Plus, IBM zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM offers an extended framework to support automation and compliance verification.