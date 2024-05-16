IBM z/VM is a highly secure and scalable virtualization technology for cloud infrastructure and for running critical applications. It supports Linux, z/OS, z/VSE, and z/TPF operating systems on IBM Z and LinuxONE servers and can host thousands of virtual servers on a single system. zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM simplifies the complex security administration and IT compliance issues inherent in a virtual machine environment.
With zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM you can execute queries in seconds and implement mass changes with little administrative overhead. You can identify RACF problems on the z/VM operating system, such as missing or inconsistent definitions, enabling you to fix or prevent mistakes before they become a threat to security and compliance. You can copy or move users, groups, resources, applications, or whole databases, and rename IDs within the same database. Produce reports in email format daily, on a custom schedule. Plus, IBM zSecure Manager for RACF z/VM offers an extended framework to support automation and compliance verification.
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Simplify complex security administration tasks using one-step actions that can be performed without extensive RACF knowledge.
View vital z/VM information and swiftly identify and fix problems that might require further investigation. Rank issues by audit priority with a number indicating the relative impact of a problem.
Merge security rules from different databases: copy or move users, groups, resources, applications, or whole databases. Rename IDs within the same database.
Perform—when merging—extensive consistency checks and report potential conflicts before generating commands. Create a comprehensive audit trail without substantial manual effort.
Execute queries in seconds and implement mass changes with less administrative overhead.
Read and update the RACF database directly from an OS-formatted disk or a copied or unloaded RACF database. Answer questions such as: “Who has access to this file?” and “Which system special users have not changed their passwords?” Analyze System Management Facility (SMF) information from the live SMF data or from archived SMF data. View information using live data interactively almost immediately after an event has occurred.
Identify RACF problems on the z/VM operating system, such as missing or inconsistent definitions, enabling you to fix or prevent mistakes before they become a threat to security and compliance. Monitor privileged users to help ensure that old accounts are properly deleted and that products have been well integrated, helping to avoid vulnerabilities that can be exploited by other users.
A short list of report capabilities include: generating reports in XML format, importing report data into databases and reporting tools, viewing data with Microsoft Internet Explorer or Microsoft Excel, allowing managers to view, sort and annotate audit reports and producing reports centrally for automatic distribution to decentralized groups.
Copy or move users, groups, resources, applications, or whole databases, and rename IDs within the same database. Produce reports in email format daily, on a custom schedule, only when specific events occur, or when there is a security breach. Modify displays and reports using CARLa Auditing and Reporting Language (CARLa).
Filter external supplementary information from existing data sources and corporate applications (such as unit, department, and personnel data) and present it alongside the technical data from z/VM and IBM RACF in automatically generated reports.
IBM Security zSecure V2.2.1 also updates currency with products, applications, and standards to include:
Requirements: A supported IBM z Systems server that is capable of supporting z/OS V2.1, or later.
As your mainframe security needs evolve, going through one of the IBM Z Mainframe Value-Assessments can help ensure you are realizing as much value as possible from your investment in your IBM zSecure solutions.
In this three-hour (remote or on-site) engagement, our team will review your existing utilization of zSecure. Assessments are delivered by our top zSecure technical specialists and practitioners who work side-by-side your security team, at no cost to you.
For participating, you will receive a report explaining how to optimize your overall security posture by:
(NOTE: final reports are usually delivered within a week from the end of the assessment.)
Provide basic and advanced level evaluations to help ensure your mainframe security framework is best practice for your organization and industry.
Z People sharing their personal, professional, and technical stories with Marilyn Thornton, our favorite BU executive for Z Mainframe Security.
Versions 1.11.1 and 1.11.2
