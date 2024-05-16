If you're migrating data from your IBM PureData System for Analytics (Netezza) database, you first need to locally extract a database table to a CSV file using “lift extract.” Then, you will transfer your CSV data file to the IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud landing zone using “lift put.” The IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud landing zone is a pre-allocated volume used for data loading and scratch. Finally, you will load the uploaded CSV data file into the engine using “lift load.” Once the load is complete, you can delete the data file using “lift rm.”

If you're migrating a set of CSV files, you'll follow a similar set of steps to above. You'll start by transferring your CSV data files to the Db2 Warehouse on Cloud landing zone using “lift put.” The Db2 Warehouse on Cloud landing zone is a pre-allocated volume used for data loading and scratch. Finally, you will load the uploaded CSV data file into the engine using “lift load.” Once the load is complete, you can delete the data file using “lift rm.”