Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running WebSphere Liberty instances – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them. To monitor WebSphere Liberty health, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring instances couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, Instana’s WebSphere Liberty Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored environment to determine its health status.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base help Instana to automatically detect issues with individual JVMs or WebSphere Liberty instances and create service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s WebSphere Liberty Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data of the application server and of all deployed applications or services. This allows Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All WebSphere Liberty performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
WebSphere Liberty performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies all relevant service metrics and starts monitoring them without any further configuration necessary.
Instana WebSphere Liberty Monitoring includes three types of data; Configuration Data, Performance Data and Health Signatures:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the Instana WebSphere Liberty Management Documentation.
Configuration Data
Performance Data
Health Signatures
Ready to start? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.