Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running WebSphere Liberty instances – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them. To monitor WebSphere Liberty health, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring instances couldn’t be easier.

To determine overall service health, Instana’s WebSphere Liberty Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored environment to determine its health status.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base help Instana to automatically detect issues with individual JVMs or WebSphere Liberty instances and create service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.