REmote DIctionary Server (Redis) is a popular data store technology for containerized microservice applications. Instana’s Infrastructure and Application Performance Monitoring solution includes comprehensive Redis Enterprise Monitoring. Instana discovers all Redis Enterprise instances, understands the dependencies / interactions between the Redis Enterprise clusters and all application components, and begins monitoring the health and performance of each instance — automatically, after credentials are provided to access monitoring information.

To help DevOps optimize their Redis Enterprise environments, Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence to Redis Enterprise performance and health monitoring, including predictive problem detection and AI-assisted root cause analysis. Instana reduces your need for Redis Enterprise expertise within operations.