PHP: Hypertext Processor is a dual purpose, server-side language for both web development and general purpose programming. Whether embedded in HTML or powering a web template, PHP is an extremely ubiquitous language, used in almost every type of application connected to the Internet. As such, PHP Monitoring is a vital part Instana’s AI Powered Infrastructure and Application Monitoring solution to integrate with and monitor applications utilizing PHP and its interpreter module.

As with all supported technologies, Instana will automatically detect PHP components like PHP-CGI and PHP-FPM on the monitored system and deploy the correct sensor with no configuration from the user.