Database monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring. Oracle Database (link resides outside ibm.com) is a popular relational database system developed by Oracle Corporation. The latest generation of Oracle Database is available on-prem, in Oracle’s cloud, or in a hybrid-Cloud environment. Oracle Database monitoring comes out of the box with Instana’s infrastructure and application monitoring solutions.
Oracle Database monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.
When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing Oracle Database, it automatically detects the technology but Instana cannot provide automatic Oracle monitoring for licensing reasons (because the driver jar may not be distributed by anybody except Oracle). Once you’ve downloaded and placed the driver jar file, the only further setup required is providing credentials and setting DB permissions to access the Oracle Database Monitoring information.
After Instana deploys its Oracle Database monitoring, it will immediately map out Oracle Database’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana Oracle Database Monitoring Documentation.
Instana tracks Oracle Database Key Performance Indicators to infer a health state about Oracle Database within the context of the monitored environment. Instana’s Dynamic Graph contains the contextual information needed to determine the root cause of Oracle Database problems.
Instana comes with multiple predefined health rules based upon expert knowledge and best practices. A few of these built in health rules are:
If there is an issue with Oracle Database health or performance, the Instana UI will flag the issue and change the health color of the instance. If service is impacted, a Service Incident will also be created and an alert will be sent. Performance issues are correlated with all developer changes to help determine root cause.
