After Instana deploys its Oracle Database monitoring, it will immediately map out Oracle Database’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

Version

SID

Started At

CPU Count

Max Sessions

DB Block Size

Some example metrics collected are:

DB Time per Second

Time Waited per Second

SQL Execution

SQL Parse

User Calls Commit Rollbacks

Buffer Cache

Sessions

Tablespace Usage

A complete list is available in the Instana Oracle Database Monitoring Documentation.