OpenLDAP is the most commonly used open source directory information service server (LDAP based) on the market. Being used for authorization, authentication, as well as user and service directories makes OpenLDAP an integral component of business systems. Therefore Instana’s OpenLDAP Monitoring provides comprehensive performance and health management.

To help automation and monitoring of highly dynamic environments, the automatic Instana OpenLDAP Monitoring integrates and enhances application and performance management workflows, which a comprehensive set of management and monitoring feature, that go beyond simple metrics:

Discovery of OpenLDAP instances and domains

Creation and visualization of Service dependency maps

Tracing of requests across all systems (end-to-end traces)

Application and service health monitoring

Comprehensive OpenLDAP Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, OpenLDAP instances, domains and requests, as well as any dependent services using the instance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor all OpenLDAP instances across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all OpenLDAP instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of OpenLDAP.