After Instana automatically deploys its MariaDB monitoring, it will immediately map out MariaDB’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

Process ID

Port

Version

Start time

Role

Some example metrics collected are:

Client Connections

Client Max used connections

Client Aborted connects

Slow Queries

Key Access

Aria Engine Properties

A complete list is available in the documentation for monitoring MariaDB.