MariaDB Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

MariaDB is a popular open source relational database, made by the original developers of MySQL and guaranteed to stay open source. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness.
Instana Monitoring Configuration

MariaDB monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.

When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing MariaDB, it automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor MariaDB along with its configuration data and performance metrics. The only setup required is providing credentials and setting DB permissions to access the MariaDB Monitoring information.
MariaDB Performance and Configuration Monitoring

After Instana automatically deploys its MariaDB monitoring, it will immediately map out MariaDB’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

  • Process ID
  • Port
  • Version
  • Start time
  • Role

Some example metrics collected are:

  • Client Connections
  • Client Max used connections
  • Client Aborted connects
  • Slow Queries
  • Key Access
  • Aria Engine Properties

A complete list is available in the documentation for monitoring MariaDB.
Installing Instana’s MariaDB Monitoring

Learn more about how to get started monitoring MariaDB with Instana.

