Humio is a logging tool that was designed to ingest and retain streaming data as quickly as it arrives, regardless of volume. With Humio, users are able to gather, analyze and make sense of machine generated data. Instana seamlessly integrates with Humio to provide advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features like:

Continuous, automatic discovery of infrastructure changes

Automatic, no-restart, code instrumentation of programming languages

Visualization of service dependencies

End-to-end tracing of 100% of requests across all systems

Application and service quality monitoring

Comprehensive application monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, service instances, and any applications and services dependencies.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor supported technologies across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all infrastructure changes, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors, and begins tracing applications and requests.

Metrics and insights provided by Instana can be used to enrich and correlate log data collected by Humio.