containerd was originally created as a low-layer runtime manager for the Docker engine. The largest containerd use case is as a layer between the Docker engine and the OCI runc executor. containerd is a high-level runtime that supports multiple low-level runtimes (such as storage and networking, via a runtime handler). Being that containerd is focused on operational use cases, like running containers on servers, it manages the complete container lifecycle of its host system from image storage and transfer to container execution and supervision. Monitoring the containerd environment and the applications running on those containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within a containerd environment.

Managing containerd based applications requires performance visibility at the host, container, component, and code level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of containerd applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the virtual or physical host, the agent automatically discovers all containers and software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.