Ceph is a unified, distributed storage system designed for excellent performance, reliability and scalability. Ceph provides your applications with object, block, and file system storage in a single unified storage cluster.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Ceph monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution. When deployed into an infrastructure containing Ceph, the Instana agent automatically detects the presence of Ceph and configures itself to monitor Ceph along with its configuration data and performance metrics – with no human setup or configuration.
After Instana automatically deploys its Ceph monitoring sensor, it will also map out all connections to and from Ceph. The Instana agent sends all data back to the Instana Dynamic Graph, the application model which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana monitors metrics at both cluster and pool level. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana Ceph Monitoring Documentation.
Instana tracks Ceph Key Performance Indicators to infer a health state about Ceph within the context of the monitored environment. Instana’s Dynamic Graph contains the contextual information needed to determine the root cause of Ceph problems.
Instana comes with multiple predefined health rules based upon expert knowledge and best practices. A few of these built in health rules are:
If there is an issue with Ceph health or performance, the Instana UI will flag the issue and change the health color of the instance. If service is impacted, a Service Incident will also be created and an alert will be sent. Performance issues are correlated with all developer changes to help determine root cause.
Learn more about how to get started monitoring Ceph with Instana. You can either login to your account or start a trial.