After Instana automatically deploys its Ceph monitoring sensor, it will also map out all connections to and from Ceph. The Instana agent sends all data back to the Instana Dynamic Graph, the application model which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana monitors metrics at both cluster and pool level. Typical configuration data collected are:

Fsid

Cluster name

Version

Overall cluster status

Pools

Some example metrics collected are:

Commit latency

Apply latency

All OSDs

Up OSDs

In OSDs

Near full OSDs

Full OSDs

etc.

A complete list is available in the Instana Ceph Monitoring Documentation.