AWS SQS Monitoring is a key part of Instana’s comprehensive Amazon Web Services Monitoring solution. The Simple Queue Service (AWS SQS) (link resides outside ibm.com) is an Amazon hosted message queueing service that provides cloud computing as a package to their cloud customers and as an individual service. In terms of API, Amazon SQS has available SDKs in a number of the most popular languages, including Java, PHP, and Ruby. The messaging service itself is distributed and guaranteed to deliver any given message composed of an unrestricted data type at least once, as well as providing authentication through the user’s AWS account. Users can delete messages using receipts sent in concert with each message log.

After deployment into a client environment, Instana will automatically map out the entire infrastructure and identify how the different technologies are interacting with one another with its Dynamic Graph back-end model.