As object storage built to store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere, Amazon S3 (link resides outside ibm.com) offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. AWS S3 monitoring is a vital part of any microservices application monitoring solution since customers of all sizes and industries can use Amazon S3 to store and protect any amount of data for a range of use cases, such as websites, mobile applications, backup and restore, archive, enterprise applications, IoT devices and big data analytics.

Monitoring and managing the performance of database and storage infrastructure within microservice applications is important for DevOps teams delivering high performance services. A part of that data and storage monitoring is support for AWS S3 environments. When Instana’s automated Application Monitoring solution is deployed into an infrastructure containing Amazon S3, the Instana agent automatically detects the presence of each and every Amazon S3 instance, configures itself to monitor Amazon S3 performance and configuration, along with the applications and services that make use of the storage objects.