As object storage built to store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere, Amazon S3 (link resides outside ibm.com) offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. AWS S3 monitoring is a vital part of any microservices application monitoring solution since customers of all sizes and industries can use Amazon S3 to store and protect any amount of data for a range of use cases, such as websites, mobile applications, backup and restore, archive, enterprise applications, IoT devices and big data analytics.
Monitoring and managing the performance of database and storage infrastructure within microservice applications is important for DevOps teams delivering high performance services. A part of that data and storage monitoring is support for AWS S3 environments. When Instana’s automated Application Monitoring solution is deployed into an infrastructure containing Amazon S3, the Instana agent automatically detects the presence of each and every Amazon S3 instance, configures itself to monitor Amazon S3 performance and configuration, along with the applications and services that make use of the storage objects.
Instana automatically discovers all instances of any technology it supports, including Amazon S3 databases, and deploys sensors to monitor configuration and performance of each and every instance, correlating the data with all other application entitled being monitored by Instana. The solution discovers, models and maps out all connections to and from Amazon S3. Sensors send data to the Instana Agent (one per physical or virtual host), which sends the data on to Instana’s back-end processing system. The real-time application and infrastructure model is kept in Instana’s Dynamic Graph, a dynamic, interactive graphing model that stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Instana collects Amazon S3 monitoring metrics for the following:
A complete list metrics and configuration requirements is available in the documentation detailing how to monitor Amazon S3 with Instana.
