Amazon’s Elastic Load Balancing (AWS ELB (link resides outside ibm.com)) solution is the most commonly used load balancer for applications and services deployed into AWS on platforms like Amazon EC2, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, AWS ECS and many others. Instana offers AWS ELB Monitoring as a standard part of our Application and Infrastructure Monitoring solutions, providing service and application insight for application environments that include the popular load balancer.
To help optimize application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic AWS ELB Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive management and monitoring features:
Comprehensive AWS ELB Monitoring requires performance visibility for the load balancer service, request and connection metrics and any applications and services fronted by the AWS ELB service.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor AWS ELB across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all AWS ELB configurations, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of AWS ELB.
Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all AWS ELB configurations – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s AWS ELB Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them. To monitor AWS Elastic Load Balancing and application or services health, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring AWS ELB instances couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, the Instana AWS ELB Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored AWS environment to determine its health status.
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from a curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues with individual load balancer configurations and backing applications or services and files service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s AWS ELB Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All performance and configuration information is summarized in a single AWS ELB Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
AWS Elastic Load Balancing performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana ELB Monitoring includes three types of data; Configuration Data, Performance Data and Health Signatures:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana AWS ELB Management Documentation.
Configuration Data
Performance Data
Health Signatures
