Amazon’s Elastic Load Balancing (AWS ELB (link resides outside ibm.com)) solution is the most commonly used load balancer for applications and services deployed into AWS on platforms like Amazon EC2, AWS Elastic Beanstalk, AWS ECS and many others. Instana offers AWS ELB Monitoring as a standard part of our Application and Infrastructure Monitoring solutions, providing service and application insight for application environments that include the popular load balancer.

To help optimize application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic AWS ELB Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive management and monitoring features:

Automatic discovery of AWS Elastic Load Balancing configurations and the infrastructure components they connect to

Mapping and visualization of load balancers and Service dependencies

End-to-end tracing of requests through ELB and across all services

Service and Application health monitoring

Comprehensive AWS ELB Monitoring requires performance visibility for the load balancer service, request and connection metrics and any applications and services fronted by the AWS ELB service.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor AWS ELB across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all AWS ELB configurations, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of AWS ELB.