Amazon EC2 monitoring of cloud-based application performance and availability isn’t as straight-forward as monitoring an on-premise (or hosted) server since Amazon EC2 instances tend to be temporary. Furthermore, the platforms installed on any Amazon EC2 instance should be the center of application monitoring activity. For that reason, Instana’s Amazon EC2 monitoring focuses on Amazon EC2 configuration data for each instance. Since each virtual machine is essentially a blank slate that customers can instantiate, start, and stop.

Instana’s Amazon EC2 Monitoring includes the following configuration data:

Availability zone

AMI ID

Type

Security Groups

All captured metadata is indexed by Instana and is available to Instna’s Dynamic Focus search engine, allowing queries such as: entity.ec2.type:m4.xlarge AND entity.selfType:mongodb

This metadata is useful for users to see the exact state of all entities involved in any way with Amazon EC2, like focusing in on all Mongodb instances running on an m4.xlarge type like the example above.