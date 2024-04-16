IBM Inspection Workbench is a native iPadOS app that works with IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection to enable the labeling of images used to train computer vision models using an iPad with Apple Pencil on compatible devices. Once models are trained on IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection, IBM Inspection Workbench can deploy those models in near real-time to the IBM Inspector Portable app, the IBM Inspector Wearable app and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile app to create or update relevant inspections, all from one native iPadOS experience.



Also, IBM Inspection Workbench introduces the concept of inspection procedures that enable multiple inspections to be conducted as a progression of steps. Procedures can be created, edited and published from IBM Inspection Workbench. Published procedures can run on the IBM Inspector Portable app and IBM Inspector Wearable app.



This app can also be used as the UI that trains compatible models on IBM Maximo Visual Inspection with the advantage of an integrated remote management experience for IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile.