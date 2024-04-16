IBM Inspection Workbench is a native iPadOS app that works with IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection to enable the labeling of images used to train computer vision models using an iPad with Apple Pencil on compatible devices. Once models are trained on IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection, IBM Inspection Workbench can deploy those models in near real-time to the IBM Inspector Portable app, the IBM Inspector Wearable app and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile app to create or update relevant inspections, all from one native iPadOS experience.
Also, IBM Inspection Workbench introduces the concept of inspection procedures that enable multiple inspections to be conducted as a progression of steps. Procedures can be created, edited and published from IBM Inspection Workbench. Published procedures can run on the IBM Inspector Portable app and IBM Inspector Wearable app.
This app can also be used as the UI that trains compatible models on IBM Maximo Visual Inspection with the advantage of an integrated remote management experience for IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile.
Provides an end-to-end iPadOS native experience for labeling images and commencing of AI training jobs.
Creates, edits and publishes inspections to remote devices running the IBM Inspector Portable app, the IBM Inspector Wearable app, and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile app.
Discovers which models have been deployed on remote devices running the IBM Inspector Portable app, IBM Inspector Wearable app, and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile app.
Deploys trained models and procedures onto remote devices running IBM Inspector Portable and IBM Inspector Wearable with just a few taps.
Leverages advanced features of iPadOS including Core ML, iBeacon and Apple Pencil on compatible devices.
The native iPadOS IBM Inspection Workbench app accelerates the use of artificial intelligence by simplifying the process of labeling images to train computer vision models in IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection. This app enables highly efficient and accurate visual inspections through the labeling of images used to train computer vision models at the point of image captured by the IBM Inspector Portable and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile apps.
IBM Inspection Workbench extends the value of IBM’s security-rich computer vision model training and implementation environment. IBM Inspection Workbench allows users to work directly with datasets and models on the IBM Model Builder for Vision or Maximo Visual Inspection instance, with the additional ability to work in tandem with the IBM Inspector Portable app, the IBM Inspector Wearable app, and the Maximo Visual Inspection Mobile to streamline model deployment and updates.
IBM Inspection Workbench can create, edit and publish procedures and inspections to remote devices running the IBM Inspector Portable app and the IBM Inspector Wearable app. IBM Inspection Workbench provides real-time visibility of which procedures and models have been deployed on remote devices running IBM Inspector Portable and IBM Inspector Wearable.
This product is uniquely designed to take advantage of the advanced features of iPadOS devices such as iBeacon. The app provides an end-to-end native experience for labeling images and commencing of AI training jobs, including the use of Apple Pencil on compatible devices.
Perform handheld visual inspections and procedures by running Core ML computer vision models built with IBM Inspection Workbench.
Transform the way employees perform AI-based inspections by using hands-free headsets.
Helps organizations quickly train and deploy robust AI models.
IBM Inspection Workbench app is available for download from the Apple App Store on any device running iOS 14, or later. The app can be licensed for use through Passport Advantage with an order for IBM Inspection Workbench. This will provide entitlement for a license and support of the app.
Test out IBM Inspection Workbench. Create, edit, and publish procedures and Core ML & TensorFlow Lite computer vision models for 30 days at no charge.
Flexible option to create, edit, and publish procedures and Core ML & TensorFlow Lite computer vision models from your iOS device on monthly basis
Starting at
USD 524.00*
per device per month
Enterprise Edition allows you to create, edit, and publish procedures and Core ML & TensorFlow Lite computer vision models from your iOS device
Starting at
USD 12,500.00*
per device
Native iOS iPadOS experience
Label images and commence AI training jobs
Visibility of inspections deployed on remote devices
Create, edit, and publish inspections
Create, edit, and publish inspection procedures
Leverage iBeacon technology for proximity of deployments
Publish procedures using MQTT to IBM Inspector Portable
Export procedures to import into IBM Inspector Portable
30 day trial
Monthly License
Perpetual license + 12 months S&S
