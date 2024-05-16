IBM IMS™ Program Restart Facility for z/OS® automates Checkpoint, Backout and Restart processing of IMS Batch Messaging Programs (BMPs) and IMS Batch DLI/DBB programs. It manages the Checkpoint ID selection process by identifying the correct log data set to use and programmatically creating the restart job. It monitors the number of checkpoints created by the batch application to determine if there are too few or too many created during a specified period of time. By automatically and correctly restarting abended IMS Batch jobs, you can avoid manual errors and improve IMS availability.