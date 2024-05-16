IBM IMS™ Program Restart Facility for z/OS® automates Checkpoint, Backout and Restart processing of IMS Batch Messaging Programs (BMPs) and IMS Batch DLI/DBB programs. It manages the Checkpoint ID selection process by identifying the correct log data set to use and programmatically creating the restart job. It monitors the number of checkpoints created by the batch application to determine if there are too few or too many created during a specified period of time. By automatically and correctly restarting abended IMS Batch jobs, you can avoid manual errors and improve IMS availability.
Explore communications about new functions as they become available.
Programmatically identifying the latest Checkpoint ID for batch program restarts helps you avoid manual, error-prone processes and keep IMS systems running smoothly.
Restarting a job at the correct checkpoint helps you minimize data corruption that can result from restarts performed without specifying a Checkpoint ID.
Avoiding corruption means avoiding delays and longer periods of database unavailability. With IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS, you can increase the efficiency and reliability of your system.
Automate the restarting of IBM IMS™ Batch Message Processing (BMP) programs and IMS Batch DLI/DBB Batch programs. Avoid the manual and error-prone process of identifying the last valid Checkpoint ID for the batch program and the associated log data sets to include in the restart job. Determine what is required to restart a batch program and dynamically create the restart job with the correct Checkpoint ID and IMS log data sets.
Take advantage of options that allow IBM IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS® to automatically drive the backout and restart processes as part of the application job step. With these options, there is no need to run a separate IMS Batch Backout job or modify the restart job JCL following an abnormal termination.
Invoke IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS every time a BMP program or IMS Batch DLI/DBB program issues a Checkpoint (CHKP) call. Optionally track time between checkpoints, and if too long, alert the user. You can also check if the batch application is creating too many checkpoints and bypass checkpoint processing to conserve CPU and resource usage.
Recognize the need for Backout during job abnormal termination for IMS Batch DLI/DBB programs and take control of the termination process. If IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS determines that Backout is required, it ensures that the log data set is closed, and drives the backout process before it allows the termination process to complete.
Use the special checkpoint data sets that were created when the original IMS BMP or IMS Batch DLI/DBB program was executed to determine the need for restarting the program. If IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS determines that Restart is required, it automatically allocates the correct log data sets to the job and modifies the job execution parameters to allow the Restart to be performed automatically.
Improve IMS database availability after batch program failures by closing the log data set for IMS Batch DLI/DBB programs requiring Backout and performing Backout automatically as part of the abnormal termination process. This feature releases database locks and allows online processing to continue for the affected databases.
Use the link below to access detailed software requirements for IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS.
Use the link below to access detailed hardware requirements for IMS Program Restart Facility for z/OS.
