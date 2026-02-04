IBM® IMS™ High Performance (HP) Prefix Resolution for z/OS® resolves and updates prefixes of IMS databases involved in logical relationships – as a single job step. It creates a data set for resolving the logical relationship pointers that are defined for the databases. Then the Prefix Update function updates the prefix of each segment whose prefix information was affected by a database load, reorganization – or both.

The tool improves database management by simplifying prefix resolution and update tasks. It reduces reorganization elapsed and CPU time by resolving logical relationship pointers quickly while reducing resource consumption.