IMS High Performance Load for z/OS

IMS HP Load provides high performance reload processing for databases. The utility is a performance replacement of the IMS HD Reorganization Reload utility (DFSURGL0). The IMS HP Load utility supports various database organizations. It creates the indirect list data set (ILDS) of a HALDB that is compatible with the one created by IMS standard IMS HD Reorganization Reload utility. Also, the utility provides reports that contain statistics about space use and segment pointers.