Reorganize IMS databases while they remain online
IMS™ High Performance Load for z/OS® reduces CPU and runtime for certain applications and the loading of IMS databases. It analyzes database performance and prepares reports that contain statistics about space use and segment pointers. It creates the indirect list data set (ILDS) of a High Availability Large Database (HALDB) that is compatible with the one created by IMS standard IMS HD Reorganization Reload utility.
Achieve high performance
IMS High Performance Load for z/OS is designed to provide high-performance processing by default parameter settings. You can get optimized performance on each reorganization job. It consists of the IMS HP Load utility, the Physical Sequence Sort for Reload utility and the Bitmap Resetter utility. It also provides the load application programming interface (Load API).
Avoid writing DD statements for a database data set because IMS HP Load can dynamically allocate a database data set for a full-function database and HALDB.
Data that are created by IMS HP Load, such as the DFSURWF data set, are compatible with IMS standard utilities.
IMS HP Load does not require HALDB partition data set initialization before reloading. For partitions not populated by any segment during reload, IMS HP Load initializes the partition data set.
IMS HP Load simplifies database tuning and space analysis by gathering key statistical data from multiple, flexible input and compressed file formats.
IMS HP Load provides a complete set of high performance reorganization reload procedures for these database organizations: 1) HDAM (Hierarchical Direct Access Method), 2) HIDAM (Hierarchical Indexed Direct Access Method), 3) HISAM (Hierarchical Indexed Sequential Access Method), 4) SHISAM (Simple Hierarchical Indexed Sequential Access Method), 5) PHDAM (Partitioned Hierarchical Direct Access Method) and 6) PHIDAM (Partitioned Hierarchical Indexed Direct Access Method).
IMS HP Load provides high performance reload processing for databases. The utility is a performance replacement of the IMS HD Reorganization Reload utility (DFSURGL0). The IMS HP Load utility supports various database organizations. It creates the indirect list data set (ILDS) of a HALDB that is compatible with the one created by IMS standard IMS HD Reorganization Reload utility. Also, the utility provides reports that contain statistics about space use and segment pointers.
IMS HP Load provides the Load application programming interface (Load API). By using the Load API, you can run the initial load process much faster than that of IMS DL/I.
The utility sorts an unloaded database data set that is produced for an HDAM database to reduce the elapsed time required to reload the database. It also sorts an unloaded database data set for HDAM, PHDAM, HIDAM, PHIDAM, HISAM or SHISAM databases. The utility also provides reports, for use in the tuning analysis of the randomizing parameters.
The Bitmap Resetter utility can be used to adjust the bitmap of an HDAM, HIDAM, PHDAM or PHIDAM database to accommodate denser packing of the database blocks.
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