Simulate any date and time from past, present or future, for testing time-sensitive z/OS applications
IBM® HourGlass is a clock simulator tool for testing mainframe z/OS® applications, enabling the simulation of dates and times without changing application code or requiring a separate computing environment.
Use IBM HourGlass to enable mainframe application testing on IBM z/OS by setting specific dates and times. It helps coordinate functions across time zones, strengthening application testing and improving the accuracy and reliability of mission-critical applications.
Simulate any date and time up to the year 2099 on an IBM Z® server running a supported level of z/OS. Thoroughly test time-sensitive applications to avoid costly issues after deployment.
Automate date and time testing without altering code, re-IPLing or changing the runtime JCL. Quickly search, modify and download date and time values from the HourGlass Repository for sorting and browsing.
Identify and resolve potential issues in applications requesting system dates and times. Use HourGlass to verify reliable execution of time-sensitive applications.
Enable flexible testing for end-of-period scenarios (for example, end of week, month, quarter or year), across midnight, or other critical events. Use the HourGlass Control Center that uses the intuitive Interactive System Productivity Facility (ISPF) interface to specify tests for individual jobs or create random scenarios across multiple programs. Security features allow you to control access by programmer and job group or class. Comprehensive online help is available for all panels.
Modify the date and time returned to z/OS applications during time requests (SVC 11 or PC Time Requests) by specifying patterns, applications, transactions, users or address space names. Use IBM CICS® Transaction Server for time-dimensional testing in the CICS Open Transaction Environment (OTE) and the IBM HourGlass CICS Batch Time Management process to set the date and time for a CICS region.
CICS users can also set the EIBDATE field and extends accurate time and date functions regardless of time zone.
Run simultaneous tests with different system dates, maintaining each user's view of the date independently. Set IMS IOPCB date and time fields to any wanted values without needing to relink the application.