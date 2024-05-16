Modify the date and time returned to z/OS applications during time requests (SVC 11 or PC Time Requests) by specifying patterns, applications, transactions, users or address space names. Use IBM CICS® Transaction Server for time-dimensional testing in the CICS Open Transaction Environment (OTE) and the IBM HourGlass CICS Batch Time Management process to set the date and time for a CICS region.

CICS users can also set the EIBDATE field and extends accurate time and date functions regardless of time zone.