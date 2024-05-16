HLASM provides all the proven facilities found in earlier assemblers and includes many new facilities. It helps you develop programs and subroutines for functions not typically provided by other symbolic languages, such as COBOL, FORTRAN, and PL/I. High Level Assembler provides extensions to the basic assembler language, and the macro and conditional assembly language, including external function calls and built-in functions. The optional High Level Assembler Toolkit Feature is a powerful and flexible set of tools that enhances application recovery and development.