IBM FIRST Risk Case Studies is a database of external risk case studies that enables you to analyze risk events across the financial services industry. It gives you a more holistic understanding of risk by offering a diverse range of case studies of exposures related to corporate governance, strategic issues, fraud, process errors, market practices and business risk. Offered as an annual subscription, the solution helps you improve your operational and enterprise risk management by supplementing your internal data and enabling complex scenario modeling.
Gives you access to a research database featuring industry-wide coverage of over 17,000 risk loss events.
Enables better investment planning, with support for more effective identification of potential risk exposures.
Provides easy-to-use, web-based access to a comprehensive and continually updated database of external risk case studies.
Gives you competitive insights, and enables comparative benchmarking of your internal loss data against industry peers.
Includes detailed descriptions that break down each loss event to identify root cause, control breakdowns, lessons learned, management response and aftermath.
Enables you to quantitatively analyze risk data (such as loss amounts captured at the time of an event). Helps you understand the size of risk your institution might potentially be exposed to.
Provides categorization of compliance violations, which gives you insight into regulatory trends and issues.
Identify your organizations risk exposures and help reduce losses with OpenPages ORM and IBM FIRST Risk Case Studies database.
Learn how external data elements can assist you in your operational risk programs.