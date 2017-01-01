IBM user experience research
Participate in user experience research with IBM to shape our products and services
Your experience drives the future IBM strives to provide the best product and service experience to our clients — so we want to hear from you.         Why participate?

Help identify unmet needs and provide feedback on the products that help make your job and organization successful. You’ll also get early previews of updates and emerging technologies — and help shape future designs that create exceptional solutions for your most complex problems.

 Who can participate?

We welcome individuals interested in contributing to the improvement of our products. Whether you use an IBM product or not, if you work in any place that uses technology and are over the age of 18, you can sign up. We will contact you if you and your interests fit one of our studies.

 How does it work?

By engaging in IBM user experience research, you can expect to interact with our research teams through various activities, ranging from virtual to in-person. Based on the interests you choose in the sign-up form, we will contact you with research studies you might be interested in.
How to participate  Participation in IBM user experience research involves a straightforward process that ensures a seamless and enriching experience.  Step 1

Sign up

Tell us a little about yourself and your interests. It will help us match you to the topics and products that are relevant to you.  

 Sign up Step 2

Get notified

We’ll send an email when there’s a study that fits your interests.

 Step 3

Engage

If you decide to participate in a study, we’ll work with you to coordinate the details so you can share your feedback.

FAQ

Yes! To ensure we can match you to the topics and products that interest you, please tell us about your interests when you sign up. When we identify a research study that aligns with your interests, we will contact you for additional details. You will always have the option of deciding your participation level.

You will only be asked to sign our User Engagement Agreement if you agree to participate in a study, but there is no obligation to participate.

At IBM we value your privacy and are committed to protecting your personal information responsibly. Any personal data that you share will be treated in accordance with the IBM Privacy and the IBM Data Protection Addendum.

For more detailed information, please visit the IBM Privacy Statement and IBM Data Processing.

You can opt out anytime by emailing at ibmuserengagement@ibm.com